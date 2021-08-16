Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TENDERLY: THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL Comes to MATCH

Featuring the husband & wife team of Julia and Mark X Laskowski, TENDERLY is a tour-de-force showcase for one of Houston's most acclaimed power couples.

Aug. 16, 2021  

The Texas Repertory Theatre announces the triumphant arrival of TENDERLY: The Rosemary Clooney Musical to Houston's Midtown Arts and Theatre Center. This HOUSTON PREMIERE new musical will play August 26th through September 4th.

TENDERLY, THE Rosemary Clooney MUSICAL offers a fresh, remarkably personal, and poignant picture of the woman whose unparalleled talent and unbridled personality made her a legend. With her signature songs woven in and out, we learn both the story of her successes on film, radio, and TV, as well as her struggles in her personal life - with a fading career during the advent of rock-and-roll and her struggles with personal relationships and depression. Audiences stand and cheer as they rejoice at her triumphant comeback and even more successful career as a jazz singer!

TENDERLY will play 7 performances August 26th through September 4th. Tickets can be reserved at https://matchouston.org. For more information, log onto www.texasreptheatre.com.


