Society for the Performing Arts to Present Tig Notaro

Announcing an addition to their roster of 21/22 Season performances, Society for the Performing Arts will present the newest show from stand-up comedian, writer and actor Tig Notaro, "Hello Again," on Friday, April 22, 2022, 7:00 PM at the Wortham Center's Cullen Theater. Tickets are on sale now at spahouston.org/hello.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Tig Notaro is an Emmy and Grammy nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor, and actor as well as a favorite on numerous talk shows, including "Ellen," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," and "Conan." Rolling Stone named her one of the "50 best stand-up comics of all time." Notaro currently appears in Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead" and "Star Trek: Discovery"; she wrote and starred in the groundbreaking TV show "One Mississippi" and hosts an advice podcast, Don't Ask Tig as well as the documentary film podcast Tig and Cheryl: True Story. Originally from Jackson, MS, Notaro is a former Spring, TX resident.

MASK, NEGATIVE TEST & VACCINATION POLICY

All audience members ages 5 and above will be required to show proof of proof of vaccination OR negative professionally administered Covid-19 test (not an at-home self-test).

All attendees must also show a government-issued ID that matches the name on the negative test proof or vaccination record. Children up to age 18 may be accompanied by an adult with such identification. And masks are required inside the theater. For more details, please visit their FAQ page.