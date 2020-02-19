Society For The Performing Arts Announces 2020 Vibrant Gala

Society for the Performing Arts 2020 VIBRANT Gala will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the Wortham Theater. This year's gala will be Co-Chaired by Kourtney and Vijay D'Cruz. Last year's gala Chairs, Cheryl Byington & Mary Ann and David McKeithan, will serve as Honorary Chairs. Linda Lorelle will emcee the evening.

The evening's entertainment will include performances by students from HSPVA's jazz and string ensembles. Entertaining the crowd with a swing dance performance by Caleb Teicher & Company will get the party started followed by The Ziggy Band to keep the guests dancing throughout the evening. An After Party led by the Young Professionals of SPA will generate new energy for the organization.

SPA will honor longtime supporter Locke Lord, LLP as Corporate Honoree and Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, (HSPVA) as the Community Honoree. SPA will present the prestigious Anne Sakowitz Performing Arts Advocate Award to SPA Board Member, Theresa Einhorn.

The SPA's Gala, one of the highlights of Houston's social season, will be a fun and festive evening supporting the arts. Funds raised from the event support SPA's world class performances and educational experiences that impact thousands of audience members, students, teachers and local artists each year.

Founded in 1966, Society for the Performing Arts is the largest independent non-profit presenting organization in the Southwest. SPA is led by CEO Meg Booth.

Tickets begin at $600 per person (limited seating), and tables begin at $6,000. A limited number of After Party tickets are available for $150 per person. For more information regarding the SPA's 2020 VIBRANT gala, please contact Laurel Bashaw at 713.632.8113 or lbashaw@spahouston.org





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You