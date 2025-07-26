Review: THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Queensbury Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As a devoted fan of The Last Five Years by the incomparable Jason Robert Brown, I can confidently say that I've logged countless hours listening to both official and unofficial recordings of this beloved two-person musical. And now, thanks to Queensbury Theatre's summer production—anchored by the radiant performances of Mia Gerachis and Austin Colburn as Jamie and Cathy, respectively—I'm thrilled to add another memorable rendition to the growing legacy of this modern classic.

For the uninitiated, The Last Five Years is a masterclass in emotional storytelling, chronicling the relationship between Jamie, an up-and-coming novelist, and Cathy, a struggling actress. What makes this musical so unique is its timeline structure: Jamie's story unfolds chronologically from their first date to their breakup. At the same time, Cathy's begins at the end of their relationship and works backward to the beginning. The two narratives intersect just once, in a breathtakingly tender wedding scene.

Let's start with the highlight of the production, Mia Gerachis, whose turn as Cathy is nothing short of revelatory. Gerachis delivers a nuanced, emotionally rich performance that captures the full spectrum of Cathy's journey. Whether in moments of vulnerability or bursts of comedic frustration, she brings a raw authenticity that leaves a lasting impact. Her rendition of "When You Come Home to Me" is particularly showstopping—a seamless blend of humor, hope, and heartbreak. Gerachis isn't just playing Cathy—she is Cathy. Houston is lucky to witness such a luminous talent on stage, and one can only imagine the bright future ahead for her.

As Jamie, Austin Colburn offers a distinctive take on the character, bringing vocal strength and a charismatic stage presence. His performance is marked by bold artistic choices that diverge from traditional portrayals, injecting the role with a stylized energy that certainly adds a new layer of interpretation. While Colburn's Jamie may feel less conventional, it challenges audiences to reconsider the character from a different perspective. It's easy to imagine Colburn thriving in a reimagined or conceptually bold version of The Last Five Years—a direction that would undoubtedly spotlight his unique strengths as a performer.

Visually, this production is a feast for the eyes thanks to the lush, layered work of scenic designer Afsaneh Aayani. Rather than opting for the minimalism typically associated with the show, Aayani leans into a maximalist aesthetic that adds depth, texture, and unexpected visual poetry. Paired with Jacob Zamarippa's evocative lighting design, the physical world of Jamie and Cathy feels dreamlike, intimate, and intensely alive, elevating the emotional stakes of each scene.

While this production takes a few artistic risks, it's those very choices that make it worth seeing. This is The Last Five Years as you've never exceptionally experienced it before—thoughtfully crafted, emotionally resonant, and anchored by a truly star-making performance from Gerachis and Colburn.

For fans of Jason Robert Brown or for anyone seeking a theatrical experience beyond the traditional fare, Queensbury Theatre's The Last Five Years offers a moving, visually inventive take on a beloved musical. You'll leave the theater stirred, inspired, and perhaps like me, eager to watch the next chapter unfold for these incredibly talented performers.

