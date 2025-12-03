Interview: Karli Dinardo And Courtney Markowitz of IRVING BERLIN'S WHITE CHRISTMAS at Theatre Under The Stars

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In Theatre Under the Stars’ sparkling production of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, sisters Betty and Judy Haynes bring heart, humor, and dazzling harmony to the stage, and this year they are portrayed by two dynamic talents: Courtney Markowitz and Karli Dinardo. As they step into these beloved roles, the actresses infuse the Haynes sisters with fresh warmth, whip-smart wit, and the timeless spirit of sisterhood that has made White Christmas a holiday classic for generations.

In our conversation, Courtney and Karli share what drew them to these iconic women, how they built such effortless onstage chemistry, and why the story’s themes of loyalty, love, and community still resonate so deeply today. From tackling big musical numbers to finding unexpected personal connections in rehearsal, the duo offers a heartfelt look at bringing Betty and Judy to life in a new, joyful light.

What initially drew you to the role of Betty/Judy, and what excites you most about bringing her to life on stage?

Courtney: I love her loyalty. She is fiercely loyal to her sister, obviously – but her bond with her new castmates at the Inn is so apparent so quickly. She’s polite, professional, but isn’t afraid to give it to someone if she thinks they’re not doing what’s right.

Karli: Judy has been a dream role since I first saw the movie. I love that it’s a movie musical, with epic production numbers where Judy gets to sing, act and dance, and the story is centered around sisters and community at Christmas! What more could you need? Judy is fun, enthusiastic, living each moment of her life to the fullest - and that is such a treat to bring to life onstage.

Betty and Judy have such a close sisterly bond—how do you approach portraying that dynamic authentically?

Courtney: Well, playing opposite Karli makes it very easy. She is so warm and welcoming. In real life - I’m a youngest sister and she’s an oldest – but in White Christmas we’re both playing the opposite. I’ve heard her say “this is so something my sister would do” quite a bit. Finding that relationship has been so much fun.

But Betty is more than a big sister to Judy, I think. She’s protective of her in a motherly way, so I think of my own daughters. I’d do anything for them, and their happiness is always priority #1 for me.

Karli: To be honest, finding that dynamic with Courtney has been the most effortless part of the process! She is so kind and generous, welcomed me with open arms day one and we just clicked! I feel like I've known her way longer than just a couple weeks, and that's very special. Though as she mentioned, we are both playing the opposite sister of what we are in our lives, her maternal instincts and my closeness with my younger sister have allowed us to really dive in and have the most fun.

What do you think makes Betty/Judy relatable to audiences today, even though the story is set in the 1940s?

Courtney: I think they are such a great representation of modern, independent women. They are quite ahead of their time. While they do both “get the man” in the end (spoiler...), they don't need them. They’ve found their own happiness, success, and confidence as a twosome before the White Christmas story even begins. They are in every way a representation of women today – (though a lot of the story’s conflicts could be resolved if they just had cell phones...)

Karli: She said it so perfectly, I couldn't agree more. Both women want each other to be happy, to succeed, and have all that their heart desires. We can all relate to that whether through friendship, family, chosen family, or in a relationship. These women remind us of what makes sisterhood so special, the way they care for each other, lift one another up and communicate even through the difficult times.

Both sisters have iconic musical numbers—how do you prepare vocally and emotionally for those big songs?

Courtney: Singing iconic songs like these comes with a lot of responsibility. It’s all about finding a balance between what pays homage to those iconic voices and what I can bring to the song myself, as Courtney.

This show also does such a great job of setting these characters up with in-depth scene work. There are some big highs and some tough fights that really set Betty up for those big feelings, especially in her Act 2 song.

Karli: They really do! I will always do a physical warmup followed by a vocal warm up before my day (or show) starts, so I know my instrument is ready to go but also as a way to check in and see how everything’s feeling/doing. As part of preparation and research I try to soak up as much knowledge from watching the people who made these numbers so iconic, then through rehearsal I put that to the side and focus on bringing myself into the character, all in hopes of letting it all go by performance time. I try to trust the work I've done so I can simply be present in each moment.

Are there particular moments in the show that you find especially fun or challenging to perform?

Courtney: Let me be clear, dancing is NOT my strong suit (much like Rosemary Clooney!). But our fantastic choreographer Kristyn Pope has developed choreography for us that is so flattering and effortless – it's actually becoming my favorite part of the show. “Sisters” is, of course, a favorite. But I also really love the scene work I get to do, especially with Jarran Muse who plays Bob. It’s rare to get such smartly written material that really blossoms this already iconic story.

Karli: I love so many numbers for different reasons! The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing makes me feel like I'm on a classic MGM soundstage, getting to travel around the space and dance with my partner Drew Redington who plays Phil. It’s so much fun. ‘I Love A Piano’ is a massive tap number with Drew and the entire ensemble and when we finish my heart is racing and I feel so alive. ‘Sisters’ is just Courtney and I in a cabaret style performance with big feathers, and we get to lean into the story telling of our relationship right away. I’m very lucky to get to experience it all!

How do you and your co-star cultivate your chemistry offstage so it translates naturally onstage?

Courtney: Well, I’m spoiled. Jarran is easy to love. Audiences will see that instantly. He is so like his character Bob in so many ways – but also very different. We are still in rehearsals and have never played these roles before, so finding who these characters are is part of the process that we’re able to go through together. It’s very much like a normal couple – we're discovering how each other fights (on stage!), ways to make each other laugh, and ways to catch each other off guard. Every show is a little different, so the goal is to make new discoveries about each other every day. And also like a normal couple, we have huge responsibilities in our own performances. He and I have some really great songs together, but we also have pretty iconic solo numbers. So we get to do our work independently, and then celebrate the other when they do theirs.

Karli: Well I lucked out because Drew and I are friends in life, so we were able to bring our friendship into Phil and Judy’s playful relationship from day one! I feel so comfortable with him so whether we’re tackling scene work or big dance numbers we trust and help each other which is such a great foundation to continue building upon.

Musical theater often demands stamina—what’s your routine to stay energized throughout the run?

Courtney: I have two little girls at home, so I’m used to running on low fuel! But I also did quite a bit of work to prepare physically. Lots of protein, lots of water, lots of not shaking hands with people and avoiding crowds – ha!

Karli: Absolutely and definitely applies to Judy in this show! Outside of dancing I like to do some cardio at the gym, Pilates, ballet bar, stretching and PT exercises. How frequently depends on what each rehearsal day looks like and then when we get into shows I’ll adjust as needed. I try to make sure I stay hydrated, fuel and nourish my body, and get enough sleep every night!

Have there been any surprising discoveries about your character during rehearsal?

Courtney: I’ve discovered how like Betty I am. I have the rare gift in this show to really explore three different loves, where usually you’re lucky to have one. She, of course, finds love in a romantic sense. But who she is really revolves around her love for her sister. And then you get to see her love blossom for her cast and the theater where she is performing. It’s a peek behind the curtain of show business that not everyone gets to see. The bond between members of a cast is so special. We go to war together, in a sense, and it creates the most special kind of camaraderie that revolves around creativity, passion, and talent.

Karli: I have loved getting to explore the comedy and playfulness of Judy within this show. It might sound funny but I really enjoy being completely out of breath at the end of big dance numbers and having to focus on breathing to speak again in scene work. It’s such a specific feeling that we as artists don't always get to experience. Now of course that has to go away before opening night haha but it’s a great part of the process. I’m really excited to move into tech and see how all the elements come together.

Between the two sisters, who do you think would win a snowball fight?

Courtney: Oh, Judy would win, Hands down. And she’d let you know. Betty would probably give over her own snowballs if she thought Judy was having fun with it.

Karli: One hundred percent Judy. No question haha. She’s got that little bit of fire in her. The only exception would be if Bob was around, she'd let Betty win if it meant they’d have a beautiful moment together.

What’s next for you after White Christmas—are there any upcoming projects or roles you’re excited about?

Courtney: I wear a lot of hats. I’m a mom, a realtor, a social media manager, and a performer. So my first step really should be to give a little love to everything I’ve put aside for this show. But I’m always biding time until I get my next chance to be on the Hobby Center stage. It’s home.

Karli: I’m excited to get back to NYC and continue working on a couple different projects I've been in development with for some time. I like to always be a student so I'll be back in lots of different classes, auditioning and eager to see what unfolds!