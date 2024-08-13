Interview: Megan Mottu of SPRING AWAKENING at Rec Room Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of the more exciting productions in the Houston theater season is the upcoming production of Spring Awakening from Rec Room Arts. BroadwayWorld Houston sat with Houston actress Megan Mottu as she explored the role of Martha, juggling full-time work and being one of the more spectacular members of our community.

Can you tell us a little about your journey into acting? What sparked your interest in theater?

I began my journey in performing arts at the age of 13 when I landed my first role as Mama Euralie in Once on This Island during high school. Although I had loved musicals and theater for years, I didn't have much access to them until I saw Wicked the summer before my freshman year—a ticket my parents had worked tirelessly to secure for me. While my parents were not deeply involved in theater—they had careers in Tejano music—they supported my passion for it, even if they were a bit puzzled by my specific interest in musical theater.

I continued to pursue theater throughout high school, but after graduating in 2020, COVID-19 disrupted my plans for a major move to NYC. However, this detour led me to valuable experiences in non-profit arts and roles ranging from Front of House to Box Office, during which I took a break from performing. Now, I'm working as a Development Officer for the Houston Symphony while returning to the stage.

How has your background shaped the way you approach your roles? Are there any particular experiences that have been especially influential?

I often reflect on my own experiences with grief and mental health struggles. The loss of my mom was one of the most challenging moments of my life, and its impact still resonates with me. When I consider my character and the show's meaning, I draw on that period of heartache and internal conflict, which continues to affect me. Although revisiting my grief can be difficult, it helps me infuse my performance with authenticity and depth.

Growing up, I was in a community where discussions about sexuality, sex, and mental health were largely absent. There were no safe spaces for exploring these aspects of identity, which affected many of my peers. I'm grateful that my family challenged these stereotypes and allowed me to explore and be myself without judgment, but I still witness the lasting impact of these issues on others today.

Megan Mottu

Photo by Tasha Gorel

Spring Awakening deals with heavy themes like abuse, sexuality, and societal expectations. How do you approach these sensitive topics in your portrayal of Martha?

Given the heavy themes, it’s crucial to approach the material with sensitivity. This means being aware of how abuse and sexuality are portrayed and ensuring that the representation doesn’t exploit or trivialize these issues but rather highlights their impact on Martha’s life. While portraying Martha, it’s essential to be mindful of how the

audience might react. The goal is to provoke thought and empathy rather than cause distress. Balancing authenticity with consideration for the audience’s experience is critical.

How does this production of Spring Awakening differ from others you’ve seen or been a part of, and what unique elements does Rec Room bring to the show?

I've watched several productions of Spring Awakening over the years and have enjoyed each one. However, I've often noticed a common thread of hesitation—fear of unsettling audiences or losing patrons due to the show's provocative content. As a result, these productions sometimes shy away from fully exploring the show's themes. In contrast, we're committed to presenting it without reservation. Our production embraces the darkness, the sensuality, and the profound ideas of the musical. Plus, performing in Houston's smallest theater with a live band and no microphones adds an incredible, intimate element to the experience that I find truly exciting.

Camryn Nunley

Photo by Tasha Gorel

What message or feeling do you hope the audience takes away from your performance and the production as a whole?

I hope the audiences walk away with a sense of reflection and connection. I want the performance to resonate personally, prompting viewers to think critically about the issues portrayed, see reflections of their own experiences, and walk away with empathy for the characters and their stories. Unfortunately, the problems we explore in our story remain highly relevant today. The generational communication gaps and the daily struggles with mental health are still prevalent. I hope the audience feels a sense of solidarity and understands that they are not alone in their challenges. There are resources and support available to help them through their struggles.

What do you find most rewarding about being part of this production, and how has it impacted your growth as an actress?

This show is a dream come true in every single way. Being a part of this production is incredibly rewarding for many reasons. It has challenged me to explore my depth as a performer, tackling such deep topics and exploring new emotional territories that I never thought I would get a chance to discover. Moreover, the collaborative nature of this production—working closely with a talented cast and crew in a unique, intimate setting. For a show with dark themes, we created a safe space for each other and always ensured everyone was comfortable. This experience has taught me the value of vulnerability and authenticity in performance, allowing me to connect more deeply with my fellow actors.

Is there a particular scene or song that you find especially challenging or fulfilling to perform?

Performing ‘The Dark I Know Well’ always takes a significant emotional toll on me. Each time I sing it, I enter a profoundly different headspace. While my natural personality is bubbly and extroverted, the song pulls me into a much darker place. Once the performance is over, I need to actively shake off that darkness and remind myself of who I truly am, ensuring the character doesn’t wholly overtake my identity.

How do you see this role influencing your future work in theater? Are there other characters or shows you’re excited to explore?

This show, this character, has been incredibly transformative for me and will impact me and my future work in theatre. It has pushed me to explore emotional depths I didn’t know I could, and I will carry that to any future role. Looking ahead, I’m excited to delve into characters and shows that similarly challenge and inspire me. I’m particularly drawn to roles that offer the opportunity to explore pressing social issues or deep personal conflicts. I am excited about my future in theatre and look forward to whatever I work on next. This show has been a dream come true, and I cannot wait for audiences to see this beautiful production.

Megan Mottu

Photo by Tasha Gorel

Rec Rooms' production of Spring Awakening will be performed from September 7 to 28. Tickets begin at $5 for specific performances and can be bought at recroomarts.org or by calling the box office at 713-588-9403. This production promises to be one you don't want to miss.

