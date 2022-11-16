Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
Click Here for More on TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
Houston Premiere of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is Coming to the Hobby Center Spring 2023

Houston Premiere of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is Coming to the Hobby Center Spring 2023

Emmy Award®-winning actor Richard Thomas will play the role of Atticus Finch.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Tickets for the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10am for the Houston premiere playing April 25-30, 2023 as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2022-2023 Season.

Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel will come to Houston as part of a multi-year national tour across North America. For more information, please visit www.tokillamockingbirdbroadway.com

Emmy Award®-winning actor Richard Thomas, who recently celebrated a 60-year anniversary of performing on both stage and screen, will play the role of Atticus Finch. Additional casting will be announced later.

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021 and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. To Kill a Mockingbird is currently running at the Gielgud Theatre in London's West End starring Richard Coyle.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.

To Kill a Mockingbird is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Casting by Telsey and Co. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.

Richard Thomas

(Atticus Finch) last appeared on Broadway in the revival of The Little Foxes, for which he received a Tony Award nomination. He has been seen in acclaimed performances on stage including You Can't Take It with You, Race, Democracy, Incident at Vichy (Drama Desk Award nomination), The Stendhal Syndrome (Lucille Lortel Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, An Enemy of the People, Tiny Alice, The Front Page, The Fifth of July, innumerable Shakespeare productions, and his professional debut at 7 years old in Sunrise at Campobello on Broadway. He was last seen on national tour in the award-winning productions of The Humans (Elliot Norton Award) and Twelve Angry Men. Thomas is an Emmy Award-winning actor beloved for his performance in the iconic series "The Waltons." His feature film performances include Frank Perry's Last Summer, James Goldstone's Red Sky at Morning, James Bridges' September 30, 1955, Curtis Hanson's Wonder Boys, Ang Lee's Taking Woodstock and Nora Fingscheidt's The Unforgivable (Netflix). He is best known to contemporary television audiences for his work in the critically renowned series "The Americans" as well as his appearances on "Billions," the limited series "Tell Me Your Secrets" and the Netflix series "Ozark."

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

is operated by the Hobby Center Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Its mission is to expand Houston's reputation as a world-class cultural center by providing a premier performing arts facility, fostering accessibility to the performing arts and promoting arts education, with an emphasis on musical theatre. The complex houses two performance chambers, an on-site restaurant, Diana American Grill, and an 800-car capacity on-premises parking garage. Please visit TheHobbyCenter.org.





Related Stories
Video: Stars of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Walk The Red Carpet in Los Angeles Photo
Video: Stars of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Walk The Red Carpet in Los Angeles
The stars of To Kill A Mockingbird walked the red carpet at Broadway in Hollywood's Pantages Theatre - and BroadwayWorld was on hand to talk about bringing the classic story to cities across the country as the production lands in Los Angeles. Watch the video!
STRANGER THINGS Star Matthew Modine Will Play Atticus Finch in West End TO KILL A MOCKINGB Photo
STRANGER THINGS Star Matthew Modine Will Play Atticus Finch in West End TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
Barry Diller and Sonia Friedman announced that Matthew Modine and Cecilia Noble will lead the new company of the critically acclaimed production of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird – a new play by Aaron Sorkin, directed by Bartlett Sher, currently running at the Gielgud Theatre, West End. 
Review: HARPER LEES TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Golden Gate Theatre Photo
Review: HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Golden Gate Theatre
What did our critic, Linda Hodges, think of HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Golden Gate Theatre, SF?
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Opens in Nashville Photo
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Opens in Nashville
But beloved as it may be, why in the ever-loving hell has it taken so long for To Kill A Mockingbird to become a theatrical play that is actually worthy of its literary heritage? Sure, there’s been a 1990 (?!) version by Christopher Sergel that’s made it way through every high school auditorium, community theater playhouse and reginal theater over the intervening three decades that we are, quite frankly, sick to death of it. In fact, if we never see it again, we’ve seen it far too often: a warmed over, treacly and maudlin rehash that’s far too dependent on the title’s movie roots to really emerge from a darkened theater to become a consummate American play.

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
To Kill A Mockingbird All Rise Reusable Tote

To Kill A Mockingbird All Rise Reusable Tote




More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced for MARY POPPINS at Theatre Under The StarsCast Announced for MARY POPPINS at Theatre Under The Stars
November 18, 2022

Theatre Under The Stars is introducing the practically perfect cast of Disney’s and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins. Returning to TUTS in the role of “Mary Poppins” is Olivia Hernandez.
Photos: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alley TheatrePhotos: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alley Theatre
November 18, 2022

Get a first look at The Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre's holiday tradition, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.
Houston Premiere of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is Coming to the Hobby Center Spring 2023Houston Premiere of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is Coming to the Hobby Center Spring 2023
November 16, 2022

Tickets for the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10am for the Houston premiere playing April 25-30, 2023 as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2022-2023 Season.
Shakespearean-Themed Holiday Event Returns To Clute, TexasShakespearean-Themed Holiday Event Returns To Clute, Texas
November 16, 2022

While people might not expect a production of Shakespeare's 'As You Like It,' complete with period costumes, Renaissance music and a gourmet meal in such a place, they will be pleasantly surprised. The Center for the Arts & Sciences, located in Clute, TX is host to one of the country's longest running 'Elizabethan Madrigal Feast' performances.
Main Street Theater to Present THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY This MonthMain Street Theater to Present THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY This Month
November 11, 2022

Regency romance is back for the holidays at Main Street Theater with Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon's The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley—a companion piece to the duo's Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.