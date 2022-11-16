Houston Premiere of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is Coming to the Hobby Center Spring 2023

Tickets for the history-making production of To Kill a Mockingbird will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10am for the Houston premiere playing April 25-30, 2023 as part of the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center 2022-2023 Season.

Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel will come to Houston as part of a multi-year national tour across North America. For more information, please visit www.tokillamockingbirdbroadway.com

Emmy Award®-winning actor Richard Thomas, who recently celebrated a 60-year anniversary of performing on both stage and screen, will play the role of Atticus Finch. Additional casting will be announced later.

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, To Kill a Mockingbird became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York's Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021 and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. To Kill a Mockingbird is currently running at the Gielgud Theatre in London's West End starring Richard Coyle.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.

To Kill a Mockingbird is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Casting by Telsey and Co. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.

(Atticus Finch) last appeared on Broadway in the revival of The Little Foxes, for which he received a Tony Award nomination. He has been seen in acclaimed performances on stage including You Can't Take It with You, Race, Democracy, Incident at Vichy (Drama Desk Award nomination), The Stendhal Syndrome (Lucille Lortel Award and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, An Enemy of the People, Tiny Alice, The Front Page, The Fifth of July, innumerable Shakespeare productions, and his professional debut at 7 years old in Sunrise at Campobello on Broadway. He was last seen on national tour in the award-winning productions of The Humans (Elliot Norton Award) and Twelve Angry Men. Thomas is an Emmy Award-winning actor beloved for his performance in the iconic series "The Waltons." His feature film performances include Frank Perry's Last Summer, James Goldstone's Red Sky at Morning, James Bridges' September 30, 1955, Curtis Hanson's Wonder Boys, Ang Lee's Taking Woodstock and Nora Fingscheidt's The Unforgivable (Netflix). He is best known to contemporary television audiences for his work in the critically renowned series "The Americans" as well as his appearances on "Billions," the limited series "Tell Me Your Secrets" and the Netflix series "Ozark."

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

is operated by the Hobby Center Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Its mission is to expand Houston's reputation as a world-class cultural center by providing a premier performing arts facility, fostering accessibility to the performing arts and promoting arts education, with an emphasis on musical theatre. The complex houses two performance chambers, an on-site restaurant, Diana American Grill, and an 800-car capacity on-premises parking garage. Please visit TheHobbyCenter.org.