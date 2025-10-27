HITS Theatre Reveals Leadership Transition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Board of Directors of HITS Theatre has announced that Jon Montgomery has stepped down as Executive Director. During this transition, HITS Theatre's dedicated staff will continue in their established roles, ensuring that classes, productions, and programs proceed without interruption.

The Board of Directors will begin a formal search for a new Executive Director to lead the organization into its next chapter.

In the interim, Board President Katie Rushing will serve as the acting point of contact for operational matters and to support the staff during this transition period.

"HITS Theatre remains committed to our mission of inspiring youth through performing arts education," said Board President Katie Rushing. "Our students, families, and community can be confident that the organization remains strong and steady as we move forward."

