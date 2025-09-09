Dr. Julie Sorensen Joins The Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra And Chorus As Principal Conductor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dr. Julie Sorensen will join the Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra and Chorus as their first principal conductor in the organization's history. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and training with the purpose of helping the organization to new artistic heights, along with Music Director and Conductor Dr. Dominique Royem. This comes after a spectacular debut as Guest Conductor last season, where she conducted the Afternoon at the Opera concert with Guest Artist Dominique McCormick. The FBSO&C board is happy to extend an official welcome to Julie. You can see her at the first concert of the season, Road Trip Across America, where she will be conducting Barber's Knoxville Summer of 1915.

Dr. Julie Sorensen is a conductor as well as an orchestra and chamber musician. Julie served as the assistant conductor for the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra in Lubbock, Texas, before taking the position of Artistic Director and Conductor of the Idaho State - Civic Symphony. Julie also served as the Artistic Director and Conductor for the Idaho State - Civic Symphony Youth Orchestra and was the conductor and organizer of the East Idaho Honors Orchestra. In 2020, Julie was awarded the Southeast Idaho Woman of the Year award for her outstanding service to the arts. Her appearance with the Fort Bend Symphony orchestra is her professional debut in the Houston area. Other recent engagements include guest conducting for both the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra and the Cache Valley Symphony. In January 2025, Dr. Sorensen will serve as the conductor and clinician for the 2025 Wyoming All-State orchestra.

An avid educator, Dr. Sorensen served as the flute professor at Idaho State University and was a member of the City Creek Wind Quintet. Julie is an active clinician for flute, orchestra, and band in and around Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, and Texas. As a professional flutist, she currently plays flute/piccolo for the American Festival Chorus and Orchestra, under the direction of world-renowned choral conductor Craig Jessop. She has performed with traveling production orchestras for Cirque De la Symphony and Andrea Bocelli. She is a member of the International Conductors Guild, where she serves as the board secretary. Julie received her PhD in Fine Arts with an emphasis in orchestral conducting from Texas Tech University, her M.M. in orchestral conducting from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and her B.A. in Music and flute performance from the University of Wyoming.