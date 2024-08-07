Cast Announced for SPRING AWAKENING At Rec Room Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rec Room Arts has announced the cast and creative team for the long-anticipated intimate restaging of the Tony Award-winning musical SPRING AWAKENING (book and lyrics by Steven Sater, music by Duncan Sheik, based on the play by Frank Wedekind).

The production marks Rec Room Arts' first musical in its nine-year history and will be directed by Matt Hune, with music direction by John Amar and choreography by Julia Krohn.

Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, SPRING AWAKENING captures the essence of adolescent anarchy, of teenagers silenced and controlled by a censoring society, and the devastating consequences of the freedom students find outside of the classroom. Based on Frank Wedekind's controversial 19th-century expressionist play, SPRING AWAKENING explores the struggles of a puritanical society determined to dictate what is right and wrong, all set to a beloved rock score by singer-songwriter Duncan Sheik.

The complete cast of SPRING AWAKENING includes Marco Camacho, Elena Coates, Timothy Eric, Jonathan Frazier, Nonie Hilliard, Shannon Hoffman, Adam Kral, Kayla Meins, Megan Mottu, Camryn Nunley, Cameron O'Neil, Dariel Silva, and Jacqueline Vasquez. The production features scenic design by Stefan Azizi, costume design by Leah Smith. ChloeSue Baker is the production stage manager.

The Green Room Bar at Rec Room is open on show-nights beginning at 6:00 p.m. and closes at midnight.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Preview performances begin on Thursday, September 5 and Friday, September 6 with an official press opening on Saturday, September 7. Performances will continue through Saturday, September 28.

Single tickets are now on sale and range from $5 - $50. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at https://www.recroomarts.org/spring-awakening.

The performance schedule is Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. All performances are downtown at Rec Rom, 100 Jackson Street 130C, Houston, TX 77002.

Comments