Cast Set For AN IDEAL MAN at Cone Man Running Productions

Cone Man Running Productions and Boiling Point Players have revealed the cast and creative team for An Ideal Man, a world premiere adaptation of Oscar Wilde's An Ideal Husband, set in Houston, 1985, adapted and directed by Ruth S. McCleskey. Performances will run from April 10 through April 25.

Houston, 1985. A senator's spotless reputation, a wife's unshakable ideals, and a glamorous socialite with a dangerous secret. In Texas, oil isn't the only thing that can blow.

Reimagined through the lens of 1980s Houston politics, oil wealth, and high-society intrigue, An Ideal Man explores ambition, morality, and public image in a city where power and appearance are everything.

The cast will feature Katherine Rinaldi as Gertrude Chiltern, Mark Stanley as Senator Robert Chiltern, Mary Mink as Mabel Chiltern, Dano Colón as Arthur Goring Caversham, John Raley as Colonel Caversham, Alice Rhoades as Mrs. Margaret Markby, Kelsi Gallagher as Olivia Basildon, Joan Hodges as Margaret Marchmont, Autumn Clack as Mrs. Laura Cheveley, and Renata Santoro Smith as Vicente de Nanjarro, Mason, and Phipps. The creative team includes director and adapter Ruth S. McCleskey, stage manager Erin Fergeson, set designer Debra Schultz, costume designer Katherine Rinaldi, and sound designer moontangdaydream (Sandra Peck Ramsey).