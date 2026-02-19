Theatre Under the Stars to Honor Helen Shaffer at 2026 Luncheon

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Under The Stars will present the return of the highly anticipated Leading Ladies Luncheon, set for Friday, April 10, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. at the iconic Tony's. Now in its fifth consecutive sold-out year, this signature event continues to be one of Houston's most sought-after gatherings in support of arts education.

Led by five-time event chair June Deadrick, the 2026 Luncheon will honor Helen Shaffer as the Shirley Stein Outstanding Champion in the Arts and Education, with Dr. Bobby Linhart as Arts Educator of the Year and Meredith Alexander as Community Volunteer of the Year.

The program is hosted by Courtney Markowitz, who most fans of TUTS will recognize from her recent role of “Betty Haynes” in Irving Berlin's White Christmas. The event will feature special performances by TUTS Education students, showcasing the extraordinary talent nurtured through the TUTS education programs.

Joining Deadrick in leading the event are host committee members: Dolores Cavatore, Theresa Chang, Kallie Gallagher, Paula Harris, Demetra Jones, Mady Kades, Jay Landa, Patrice Baumann McKinney, David Peck, Elaine Pickle, Amy Pierce, Katie Pryor, Regina Rogers, Julie Schweers, and Robin Stein.

Underwriting and donation opportunities are available online at TUTS.org/Luncheon, and program ads may be purchased to celebrate the 2026 Leading Ladies Luncheon honorees.