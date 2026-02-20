Ars Lyrica Houston to Offer Free Family-Friendly Events This March

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This March, Ars Lyrica Houston will present a series of education and community initiatives across Greater Houston, bringing historically informed performances into public festivals, neighborhood libraries, and regional arts celebrations. Collectively, these initiatives are expected to reach more than 3,000 Houstonians

Ars Lyrica makes their Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo debut on March 3 presenting Maria’s Magical Music Adventure, an original children’s book paired with live performance by a Baroque string quartet. Designed for young audiences, the program introduces children to the sound world of the Baroque period through storytelling and live music, culminating in selections inspired by Antonio Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons. The performance blends narration with excerpts of Baroque repertoire, offering an accessible entry point into classical music history.

Spring Break begins on March 9 with Ars Lyrica appearing at Houston’s Theater District Open House at the Hobby Center with Orígenes: Voice and Percussion Through the Ages. Curated by mezzo-soprano Cecilia Duarte, and percussionist Jesús Pacheco, featuring guitarist Richard Savino, the bilingual program explores music from the Renaissance to the present rooted in Spanish and Latin American traditions. Audiences encounter historical repertoire alongside works reflecting the evolution of voice, percussion, and plucked strings across centuries. Recipient of a 2025 Early Music America Engagement Award, Orígenes reflects Ars Lyrica’s commitment to culturally grounded programming that connects early music with contemporary identity.

On March 17, Ars Lyrica brings Maria’s Magical Music Adventure to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion as part of The Pavilion’s Arts Break, a Spring Break series of free arts performances for families. The Pavilion’s Arts Break provides accessible, daytime arts programming with pre-show engagement activities, aligning with Ars Lyrica’s mission to introduce children to live classical performance in welcoming, community-centered settings.

Our month concludes on March 21 with two major engagements. Ars Lyrica participates in the Heights Kids’ Day of Music at Love Park, joining a local festival dedicated to inspiring children to develop a lifelong love of music and the arts. That same day, the ensemble presents Maria’s Magical Music Adventure at the inaugural Houston Public Library’s Sensory Festival at the Stimley-Blue Ridge Neighborhood Library, contributing to a sensory-inclusive event designed to ensure that live performance is accessible to individuals of all ages and abilities.

Together, these March initiatives highlight Ars Lyrica Houston’s expanding role as a civic arts partner, collaborating with major institutions and neighborhood organizations alike to ensure that early music remains accessible, inclusive, and deeply woven into Houston’s cultural landscape.