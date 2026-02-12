Joel Luks Named Marketing and Communication Director at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts has appointed Joel Luks as its new Marketing and Communications Director. Luks joins the Hobby Center with more than two decades of experience in arts leadership, marketing strategy, public relations and storytelling across the performing arts, higher education and cultural sectors.

Luks most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer at a public relations agency, where he helped grow the firm into an award-winning team in multiple markets, working with clients ranging from national and global brands such as McDonald’s, Red Bull, Planet Fitness and Ford to major arts organizations such as the Houston Symphony, Alley Theatre, Stages, Houston Ballet and Theater District Houston. He has also held editorial roles at CultureMap, where he produced more than 500 arts and culture stories and video segments, expanding audience engagement across the Houston area and beyond.

“Joel brings a rare combination of strategic marketing expertise, deep roots in Houston’s arts community, and a genuine passion for connecting people with culture,” says Lise Bohn, Hobby Center Vice President of Advancement. “His experience across public relations, digital content, audience engagement and education will be a powerful asset as we continue to expand the Hobby Center’s impact and strengthen our role as a connector, convener and incubator for all Houston audiences, artmakers and arts organizations.”

As Marketing and Communications Director, Luks joins the Hobby Center’s Advancement team, reporting to Bohn, supporting the nonprofit’s expansion of programming and community engagement driven by a new mission and strategic plan. He will oversee the organization’s communications, public relations, advertising, digital content, and audience development and engagement efforts, working across departments to strengthen community relationships and grow the Hobby Center’s reach and impact.

“I’m honored to join the Hobby Center at a moment of real momentum for both the organization and Houston’s arts community,” Luks said. “Having experienced the Hobby Center over the years as an audience member, performer, journalist and arts supporter, I’ve seen its evolution firsthand. It’s clear there’s both a growing need and strong community support to continue expanding its role in Houston’s cultural fabric.”

This new position comes at a pivotal moment for the organization. Launched in 2023, the Hobby Center’s new strategic plan builds on more than 20 years of presenting world-class Broadway productions while expanding its vision to become Houston’s central hub for cultural activity. With a focus on broadening artistic programming, significantly growing education initiatives, and maximizing the potential of its facilities, the Hobby Center is already seeing the early stages of transformation.

“The growth is palpable, the energy unmistakable, and the people deeply committed to the mission,” Luks continues. “It’s an exciting time to be here, and I’m humbled by the strong alignment between the Hobby Center’s culture, vision and my own.”

Luks also serves as an adjunct professor in the University of Houston’s Master of Arts in Arts Leadership program, where he teaches marketing, communications and courses focused on creativity and AI in the arts. He’s been actively involved on several arts and civic boards, initiatives, and committees, including the American Marketing Association Houston, HouArts in Action, ROCO, Houston Grand Opera, Fresh Arts, Houston Symphony and others.

Luks holds a Bachelor of Music and Performer’s Certificate in flute from the Eastman School of Music, where he graduated magna cum laude and was a fellow in the school’s inaugural Arts Leadership program, as well as a Master of Music from Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music. He was also a fellow at the Aspen Music Festival, with a focus on community engagement and education, and has completed advanced training in artificial intelligence through the University of Texas at Austin’s AI for Strategic Leaders program. His career bridges artistic practice, marketing leadership, community engagement, and emerging technologies.

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts serves as a connector, convener and incubator for all Houston audiences, artmakers and arts organizations. Opened in 2002, the campus houses two theaters including the 2,650-seat Sarofim Hall and the 500-seat Zilkha Hall. Delivering a best-in-class patron experience, the Hobby Center welcomes over 400,000 audience members annually to engage with high-quality arts programming including the Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center series. The Hobby Center is also home to a full season of musical theatre produced by Principal Resident Company Theatre Under the Stars, as well as a variety of diverse performances from both Houston-based and touring artists and companies. Education and accessibility initiatives are central to the Hobby Center’s impact in Houston through programs like the ExxonMobil Discovery Series that welcomes thousands of students to performances every season. Please visit TheHobbyCenter.org. Follow the Hobby Center on Facebook, Instagram and X.