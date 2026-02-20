Houston Chamber Choir to Present Eric Whitacre’s THE SACRED VEIL

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir will present The Sacred Veil, A Tribute to Houston's Medical Community and a Celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the Center for the Performing Arts in Medicine on April 11 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church. (CPAM is part of Houston Methodist, one of the nation's leading health care systems and academic centers.) Houston Chamber Choir Artistic Director Betsy Cook Weber will conduct. The Choir is grateful for the excellent care offered by the healthcare professionals in the Houston medical community and looks forward to honoring those who provide it. Featuring composer Eric Whitacre's searing, heart-wrenching The Sacred Veil, the concert will open as Houston Chamber Choir joins forces with The Houston Methodist Employee Choir for the world premiere of J. Todd Frazier's Matthew 25.

Dr. Daisy Fancourt, one of the most cited and influential scientists in the world, will give a pre-concert lecture (at 6:45 p.m.) about the arts and the power of healing, based on her new book Art Cure: The science of how the arts transform our health. She is a Professor of Psychobiology & Epidemiology and Head of the Social Biobehavioural Research Group at University College London (UCL). Her research examines how social/cultural factors, including arts engagement and loneliness, affect health.

J. Todd Frazier is a composer and Director of Houston Methodist Hospital System's Center for Performing Arts Medicine (CPAM). Under his Directorship, the Center has received the 2021 Texas Medal of the Arts Award from the Texas Cultural Trust, “spotlighting Texas leaders who fuel our state's economy, improve our health and well-being, and enrich our cultural heritage” and the 2019 International Hamilton Award from the National Organization for Arts in Health, “celebrating the best use of the arts in employee engagement.”