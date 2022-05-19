CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND to be Presented at Alley Theatre

Alley Theatre has announced Cambodian Rock Band as the second Hubbard production in the 2022-23 season. Co-producing with Berkeley Repertory Theatre, the Signature Theatre Production of Cambodian Rock Band is by Lauren Yee, featuring songs by Dengue Fever, and directed by Chay Yew and runs from January 20 - February 12, 2023.

Guitars tuned. Mic checked. Get ready to rock! This darkly funny, electric new play with music tells the story of a Khmer Rouge survivor returning to Cambodia for the first time in thirty years, as his daughter prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia's most infamous war criminals. Backed by a live band playing contemporary Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies, this thrilling story toggles back and forth in time as father and daughter face the music of the past. Lauren Yee brings us an intimate rock epic about family secrets set against a dark chapter of Cambodian history.

"I've been a huge fan of Cambodian Rock Band for many years and am overjoyed to have the opportunity to share it with Houston audiences at the Alley," shares Artistic Director Rob Melrose. "It is one third rock concert, another third hilarious comedy, and a final third gripping thriller / gut-wrenching tragedy. It is a roller-coaster of a theatrical experience and I just love it!!!"

This production is already included in full season subscription packages and will be available to purchase single tickets in late summer. Tickets to Cambodian Rock Band will start at $28. Discounted tickets will be available for military, seniors, and any student or educator, regardless of age, with a valid student ID for designated performances. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).

The Alley Theatre, one of America's leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Theatre produces up to 16 plays and nearly 500 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and re-invigorated classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline-actors, directors, designers, composers, playwrights-who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

The Alley is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs. Its audience enrichment programs include pre-show and post-performance talks, events, and workshops for audience members of all ages.