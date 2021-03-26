Black Broadway Men Surpass GoFundMe Goal To Provide Disaster Relief While Offering Four Grants In Texas

Late February the organization BLACK BROADWAY MEN spurred into action with a GOFUNDME to provide assistance for those affected by the Texas snowstorm. With an initial goal to raise $5,000, the organization was able to surpass its goal with the help of many incredible supporters.

On Friday, April 2nd, Black Broadway Men will join in an in person ceremony next week presenting funds to both Houston CARES, an affiliate of the National CARES Mentoring Movement and LUCILLE'S 1913 which will both provide much needed supplies, support and food, respectively, to children and families in need.

In addition, four (4) grants of $250.00 each will be given to four (4) Black men of the Broadway and theatre community in Houston who were personally affected by the snowstorm and are in need of immediate assistance through an application process.

If you are a Black man in theatre who lives in the Houston, Texas area and are in need of assistance with recovery from the storm, please go to www.BlackBroadwayMen.org/texasgrant and fill out the application before and no later than Monday, March 29th, 2021 by 5:00pm.

If chosen, you will be sent an invite to the ceremony at a location to be determined. You must be at least 18 years of age, live in the Houston area and have worked (or working in theatre) in the past two years.