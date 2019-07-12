4th Wall Theatre Company Joins Actors' Equity Association's EMC Program

4th Wall Theatre Company has announced that Actors' Equity Association has approved its participation in the Equity Membership Program. 4th Wall will offer this program in its upcoming 9th season as part of its continuing effort to provide competitive pay and greater opportunities for professional artists. 4th Wall is now one of six Houston theaters that offer this opportunity in Houston, joining A.D. Players, The Alley, TUTS, Stages Repertory Theatre and Main Street Theater.

4th Wall's participation is particularly important to founders, Kim Tobin-Lehl and Philip Lehl. "Philip and I, as well as our dedicated board members and donors who support the mission of 4th Wall Theatre Company have worked assiduously for the past eight years to bring 4th Wall's payment of artists up to a level that is fair. Philip and I as union members, believe in equitable pay and made it part of 4th Wall's mission from our inception. Our inclusion in the EMC Program is wonderful recognition that we have made progress in this area, and we believe it will help us continue to push for a living wage for theatrical artists in Houston."

"All the members of 4th Wall's community believe that by focusing on paying theatrical artists a living wage, we can retain professionals in Houston and continue to grow our community. We hope to make Houston theater a model for the nation," added Lehl.

The Equity Membership Candidate Program (EMC) permits actors and stage managers in training to credit theatrical work in certain Equity theatres towards eventual membership in Equity. These performers can join Equity once they have amassed a set amount of qualified work weeks.





