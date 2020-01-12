VIDEO: Creative Team, Cast Talk THE LION KING at Hong Kong Arena

Click Here for More Articles on THE LION KING

Hong Kong - Lebo M., an additional music composer and co-lyricist; Omar Rodriguez, resident director, and Andre Jewson, a cast member who plays Mufasa's right-hand man [bird], Zazu, recently sat down with BroadwayWorld.

In our conversation, they talked about their personal history with Disney's The Lion King, especially Lebo M., who's been part of the creative team since the early stages of the hit 1994 animated film, which inspired the development of the 1998 Tony Award-winning musical.

Currently, on an international tour, The Lion King at the AsiaWorld-Expo Arena is presented by Michael Cassel Group, iMe Global Limited, and Disney Theatrical Productions.

Closing today, 12 January 2020, after nearly a month of performances to about 4,000 capacity audience per show, The Lion King is directed by Tony winner Julie Taymor, the production features the music by Elton John, Mark Mancina, and Lebo M., lyrics by Tim Rice, book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, scenic design by Richard Hudson, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Steve Canyon Kennedy, and choreography by Garth Fagan.

The show stars Jordan Shaw (Simba), Amanda Kunene (Nala), Mthokozisi Emkay Khanyile (Mufasa), Antony Lawrence (Scar), Ntsepa Pitjeng (Rafiki), Andre Jewson (Zazu), Pierre van Heerden (Pumbaa), Nick Mercer (Timon), Lungile Khambule (Sarabi), Bjorn Blignaut (Banzai), Candida Mosoma (Shenzi), Mark Tatham (Ed), Santino Juan Santiago (Young Simba), Marcus Cabais (Young Simba), Jayden Lionel Ingram (Young Simba), Daniella Elise Albano (Young Nala), Zoe Arabella Garcia (Young Nala), and Waynehart Claire Geonzon (Young Nala).

Also in the cast are Jose Ahued, Chachano Baez, Dayan Kingsley Buekes, Mpho Bodibe, Reoagile Choabi, Tertia Coetzee-Dippenaar, Viridina Cortes, Phumelele Jili, Kudzai Christine Kapswarah, Milang Lie Meeuw Lew, Sfiso Matlala, Sipho Mlombile, Fumane Moeketsi, Fernando Morales, Noluyanda Mqulwana, Zodwa Mrasi, Lwazi Mzimase, Thato Nkwe, Peace Nzirawa, Nonofo Olekeng, Kiran Patel, Angeles Reyes, Phumelele Sikhakhane, Ope Sawande, Romy Joy Swales, Vuyelwa Tshona, Tlholo Tsotetsi, Benn Welford, Zi-Rong Wu, Daniel Zazueta, Monde Zondi, Sandile Zondi, and Bonga Zulu.

After 22 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King's worldwide ticket sales exceed that of any film, Broadway show, or any related theatrical event. The show has expanded to at least 25 global productions and has been seen by over 100 million audiences. It has been performed in different languages: English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin, and Portuguese.

The Lion King in Hong Kong is performed in English with Chinese supertitles.

After Hong Kong, Disney's The Lion King international tour will play at Wuhan Qintai Grand Theatre in Wuhan, China, starting 19 February 2020, and at Beijing Poly Theatre in Beijing, China, beginning on 6 May 2020.

Watch video excerpts from The Lion King.

Read our review of The Liong King.

Video: Oliver Oliveros





