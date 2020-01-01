Watch Video Clips From THE LION KING at AsiaWorld-Expo Arena in Hong Kong

Click Here for More Articles on THE LION KING

Hong Kong - The Tony Award-winning musical Disney's The Lion King international tour plays in Hong Kong for the first time! The show runs now through 12 January 2020 at AsiaWorld-Expo Arena, an indoor arena that can accommodate a maximum capacity of 14,000.

A New Year's treat, watch several excerpts from the musical, which has been breaking theatrical box office records and winning over 70 major awards since The Lion King opened on Broadway in November 1997 - some 22 years ago!

These excerpts were filmed during The Lion King's recent media presentation for its Hong Kong season, with permission from presenters Michael Cassel Group, iMe Global Limited, and Disney Theatrical Productions.

Directed by Tony winner Julie Taymor, the production features the music by Elton John, Mark Mancina, and Lebo M., lyrics by Tim Rice, book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, scenic design by Richard Hudson, lighting design by Donald Holder, sound design by Steve Canyon Kennedy, and choreography by Garth Fagan.

Jordan Shaw plays Simba in

Disney's The Lion King in Hong Kong.

It stars Jordan Shaw (Simba), Amanda Kunene (Nala), Mthokozisi Emkay Khanyile (Mufasa), Antony Lawrence (Scar), Ntsepa Pitjeng (Rafiki), Andre Jewson (Zazu), Pierre van Heerden (Pumbaa), Nick Mercer (Timon), Lungile Khambule (Sarabi), Bjorn Blignaut (Banzai), Candida Mosoma (Shenzi), Mark Tatham (Ed), Santino Juan Santiago (Young Simba), Marcus Cabais (Young Simba), Jayden Lionel Ingram (Young Simba), Danielle Elise Albano (Young Nala), Zoe Arabella Garcia (Young Nala), and Waynehart Claire Geonzon (Young Nala).

Also in the cast are Jose Ahued, Chachano Baez, Dayan Kingsley Buekes, Mpho Bodibe, Reoagile Choabi, Tertia Coetzee-Dippenaar, Viridina Cortes, Phumelele Jili, Kudzai Christine Kapswarah, Milang Lie Meeuw Lew, Sfiso Matlala, Sipho Mlombile, Fumane Moeketsi, Fernando Morales, Noluyanda Mqulwana, Zodwa Mrasi, Lwazi Mzimase, Thato Nkwe, Peace Nzirawa, Nonofo Olekeng, Kiran Patel, Angeles Reyes, Phumelele Sikhakhane, Ope Sawande, Romy Joy Swales, Vuyelwa Tshona, Tlholo Tsotetsi, Benn Welford, Zi-Rong Wu, Daniel Zazueta, Monde Zondi, Sandile Zandi, and Bonga Zulu.

After 22 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King's worldwide ticket sales exceed that of any film, Broadway show, or any related theatrical event. The show has expanded to at least 25 global productions and has been seen by over 100 million audiences. It has been performed in different languages: English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin, and Portuguese. .

The Lion King in Hong Kong is performed in English with Chinese supertitles.

Get the best tickets, including a New Year's offer at 20 percent off, to Disney's The Lion King at AsiaWorld-Expo Arena HERE.

After Hong Kong, Disney's The Lion King international tour will play at Wuhan Qintai Grand Theatre in Wuhan, China, starting 19 February 2020, and at Beijing Poly Theatre in Beijing, China, starting 6 May 2020.

Video: Oliver Oliveros





