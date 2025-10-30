World Premiere of OUTLANDISH Comes To Kumu Kahua Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kumu Kahua Theatre will present Outlandish, a heartfelt and humorous play inspired by the trailblazing Victorian travel writer Isabella Bird's visit to Hilo, and her encounter with King of Hawai‘i Lunalilo. Written by Eric Anderson, Outlandish will make its world premiere at the historic downtown Honolulu theatre that's been “keeping it local since 1971” in a production directed by Reyn Afaga.

Tickets are on sale now for the run of the show from November 6 - December 7. Coinciding with the arrival of Outlandish, Kumu Kahua will be launching a new book club themed around select plays, and will also host a special cast and crew Talk Story night aligned with a BOGO ticket deal and Ladies Night pre-show social.

Set in 1873, Outlandish follows Bird as she throws herself into the Hilo community with enthusiasm and occasional blunders at the same time the new King of Hawai‘i coincidentally stops in Hilo on his inaugural tour through the Islands. When Miss Bird (played by Julia Avilla LoPresti) and King Lunalilo (played by Kaipo Dudoit) meet at a party given in his honor by the local sheriﬀ and his wife, they get to know each other in ways that challenge and surprise them. The incredible cast for the debut production of Outlandish also features the talents of Emily Steward, Jill Jackson, Kanoe Perreira, and Pōʻai Lincoln. This is a play about changes—give and take—occurring on a Hilo lanai, but with reverberations that may echo throughout all Hawai‘i and the 19th century world, as well as within the confines of the human heart.

“The playwright in me was instantly intrigued by the meeting of these two remarkable people. I did some research into Bird and King Lunalilo, then let my imagination take over,” shares Anderson. “This is by no means an accurate representation of either person or of their meeting. The fact that they met at this critical juncture in Hawaiian history—both representative of their respective cultures as well as outside of them—seems worthy of a play. My thanks to Kumu Kahua Theatre, Artistic Director Harry Wong III, and to Reyn for making this experience so rewarding.”

The inaugural book club event will kick off November 24 at Kumu Kahua Theatre from 6 – 8 p.m. Participant are invited to enjoy light refreshments and conversations around the fascinating biography A Curious Life for A Lady: The Story of Isabella Bird, available to borrow in advance at Hawai‘i State Public Libraries or through a shared book at the theatre, as well as for purchase via online retailers.

Audiences will also want to mark their calendars for November 21. A BOGO ticket offer will be available for that evening's performance of the play, followed by a Talk Story with members of the cast and crew right after the show. Additionally, a Ladies Night pre-show social will be held that same evening at neighboring Black Shamrock Tavern at 5:30 p.m. Celebrating the theatre's dynamic season of female-forward plays, Ladies Night offers a fun way for anyone in the community to gather over specialty drinks and deals inspired by Outlandish.

Kumu Kahua Theatre, located at 46 Merchant Street, is offering evening and matinee performances of Outlandish from November 6 - December 7, with shows Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to reserve seats now at www.kumukahua.org or by contacting the theatre at (808) 536-4441.

To join or learn more about the new book club launching November 24, or to take advantage of the BOGO ticket offer for the November 21 show, guests are invited to connect with Kumu Kahua today. Audiences for the November 21 show may simply refence “LADIES” at the box office or as an online check-out code at www.kumukahua.org to secure their buy one, get one deal.

Photo Credit: Brandon Miyagi