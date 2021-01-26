WAITING GAME Announced at At UHM Kennedy Theatre Online

The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre + Dance and Kennedy Theatre will continue the 2020/21 Late Night series with the world premiere of Waiting Game written by Ruth Santos, a Kaua'i-raised Travel Industry Management major in her senior year at UHM.

This digital production focuses on the story of a multigenerational household struggling to agree on the "right" decision for the family and themselves. It begs the question, "What happens to a family dynamic when the children begin to take on the role of caretakers?" The production will stream online on February 5 & 6 at 9:30pm and Sunday February 7 at 7:30pm. Special streaming ticket prices range from $5-$10. This performance includes strong language.

Throughout the rehearsal process playwright Santos has been present, providing the cast and creative team with insight into her writing process for the piece. Santos shares, "Waiting Game's goal is to ask the audience if they've tried listening and understanding; to look from the other side. Unfortunately, many families experience an ever-adapting life living with Alzheimer's. Hawai'i has a culture where family comes first but which family? Who comes first? I wanted to write this story to remind people that in life there are no straight answers. Let's not fight to break apart but fight to grow together. You don't have to be on the same page to do 'what is best'."

Waiting Game explores themes of family, illness, love and loss. Director Taylor Bogan, MFA candidate in Theatre for Young Audiences and Acting, brings her own first-hand experiences with the subject matter to the table when tackling this production. She also collaborated with the cast to explore the themes and characters of the piece. Bogan explains, "So much of the process has been having discussions with the cast about family dynamics...The more we connected these moments asserting the family dynamics, the clearer these characters became." She continues, "It has been exciting and challenging to take this piece, originally envisioned for the stage, and reimagine it in a digital format. The cast has been incredible for not only doing the work expected in a typical stage production, but also becoming costume designers, scenic designers, and camera operators." The cast and creative team are most excited about the opportunities that this digital format allows for people around the world to have the opportunity to view this world premiere production.

Performances of Waiting Game will be streamed online February 5th & 6th at 9:30pm (HST) and Sunday February 7th at 7:30pm (HST). Run time is approximately 35 minutes with no intermission. Streaming tickets are available at: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/kennedytheatre.

Late Night Theatre Company is a student-run theatre and dance production entity within the UHM Department of Theatre + Dance. The Late Night Theatre mission is to "Create to Inspire, Inspire to Transcend, Transcend to Give Voice." Late Night Theatre strives to create relevant and innovative performance art-making by, for, and about UHM students that dismantles oppression, fosters skills in a pre-professional environment, and empowers the local, national, and global communities.

Go to http://manoa.hawaii.edu/liveonstage/waitinggame/ for more information.