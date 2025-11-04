Tower of Power Brings Legendary Funk Sound to Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Maui Arts & Cultural Center (MACC) will welcome funk and soul pioneers Tower of Power to the Castle Theater for a one-night-only concert on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be available starting November 5 for MACC members and November 11 for the general public.

For more than half a century, Tower of Power has delivered its unmistakable blend of tight rhythms, powerful horns, and infectious grooves, defining the “Oakland soul” sound that influenced generations of musicians. Since their 1972 breakthrough album Bump City—which produced the hits “You’re Still a Young Man” and “Down to the Nightclub”—the band has released multiple charting records and performed with music legends such as Otis Redding, Elton John, Santana, Bonnie Raitt, Aerosmith, and The Grateful Dead.

The group’s signature hits, including “So Very Hard to Go” and “What Is Hip?,” remain cornerstones of classic funk, while their live shows continue to thrill audiences with energy and precision honed over 58 years of performing. Their recent live album, 50 Years of Funk & Soul: Live at the Fox Theater, reaffirmed the band’s place among the most enduring acts in American music.

In the spirit of community support, the MACC asks concertgoers to bring non-perishable food donations for the Maui Food Bank to assist residents affected by the wildfires.

Tickets: $37–$97, with limited $147 Gold Circle seating. Prices include all fees. MACC members receive a 10% discount. Membership details, benefits, and ticket links are available at www.mauiarts.org.