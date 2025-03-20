THE MAGIC OF POLLY AMNESIA Comes To Kumu Kahua Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kumu Kahua Theatre will present the world premiere of THE MAGIC OF POLLY AMNESIA, written and directed by Tony Pisculli. On stage from March 27 – April 27, 2025 at the historic downtown Honolulu theatre, the production is must-see theatre. After nearly a year of rehearsals to bring this story to the stage with its magical elements and uniquely demanding role requirements, the play follows the character of Polly—an orphan, magician, and punk—as she takes the stage for her one-woman magic show. Throughout her act, she attempts to sort hope from delusion, and true magic from trickery to solve the mystery of her own identity and the family that abandoned her. But in tonight’s performance, something is going terribly wrong...

The cast includes Shane Chung and Kathryn Mariko Lee—who will each play the double-cast role of Polly on regularly alternating shows dates—and Ember Isabelo, Sanae Tokumura, and Sharon Garcia Doyle. Matthew Singer also serves as a magic consultant to the production, providing his professional insights to the actors portrayingPolly in the epic production. Audiences will want to catch the show at least twice to see these incredible actors bring their own takes to this singular character.

“Getting to work on something this ambitious with such amazing people has been an incredible experience,” sharesPisculli, who is also the co-founder and producer of the Hawaiʻi Shakespeare Festival, a premier fight choreographer and teacher of stage combat, and longtime member of the Kumu Kahua Theatre Board of Directors. Tony drew on his experience during the pandemic when writing THE MAGIC OF POLLY AMNESIA, bringing a universal question to Polly’s quixotic quest of self-discovery. “One of the things that tend to happen when weare cut off from family and friends is you wonder—who am I when I’m alone?”

