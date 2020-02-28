THE BODYGUARD, THE MUSICAL Adds Two Additional Shows

Due to popular demand, Diamond Head Theatre has already added two more shows to THE BODYGUARD run, which opens March 20. The added shows are Thursday, April 9 @ 7:30PM and Saturday, April 11 @ 3:00PM. Tickets can be found online at diamondheadtheatre.com.

THE BODYGUARD is literally a celebration of Whitney Houston's music. The show features a host of irresistible classics including "Queen of the Night", "So Emotional", "One Moment in Time", "Saving All My Love", "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" and one of the biggest selling songs of all time - "I Will Always Love You".

Story: When superstar star Rachel Marron is threatened by a stalker, her worried manager hires ace security expert Frank Farmer as her personal bodyguard. Frank has little interest in protecting a coddled celebrity. Rachel, in turn, has little use for her macho protector, who cramps her style with his endless restrictions on her movements. Each expects to be in charge; what they don't expect is to fall in love.

The show is Directed by JOHN RAMPAGE and Choreographed by Christine Yasunaga with Musical Direction by DARCIE YOSHINAGA. It is based on the WARNER BROS. Film Screenplay by Lawrence Kasdan. Book by Alexander Dinelaris.

Lead cast roles: guest artist Lindsay Roberts as "Rachel Marron ", DEZMOND GILLA as "Frank Farmer", BAILEY BARNES as "Nicki Marron", CHRISTOPHER OBENCHAIN as "The Stalker" and HOWARD BISHOP as "Bill Devaney".

Show runs March 20 - April 12. Shows are Thursdays - Sundays (except for opening week which starts on Friday). Evening shows start at 7:30PM; Sunday shows are at 4:00PM and Saturday matinees are at 3:00PM.

For Ticket Information: www.diamondheadtheatre.com or Diamond Head Theatre Box Office Tel: 808-733-0274.





