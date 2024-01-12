Maui Arts & Cultural Center Presents SENSE OF PLACE / PLACE OF SENSE In Schaefer International Gallery, January 23 - March 16

This project is a culmination of numerous partnerships and discussions that unfolded in the latter half of 2023.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center Presents SENSE OF PLACE / PLACE OF SENSE In Schaefer International Gallery, January 23 - March 16

Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents Sense of Place / Place of Sense, an exhibition exploring  the multi-faceted meaning of community at a critical moment of change for Maui by looking at who we are in  the present time and the promise we hold for the future. The exhibit opens to the public Tuesday, January 23  and the gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm. Admission is free. 

This project is a culmination of numerous partnerships and discussions that unfolded in the latter half of 2023,  a process intended to create a meaningful and experiential exhibition that would hold space for community.  Gallery Director Jonathan Clark states, “In the aftermath of the devastating events of August 2023, we initiated numerous conversations with community knowledge-bearers and artists to ask what the community would  need moving forward, and to think of ways that we could engage the arts to provide an experience that would  feel authentic and resonate. It became clear that the focus of this exhibit needed to be about the community,  about the people of Maui whose stories and family histories make this place so unique.” 

The gallery space will offer built environments with activated themes of history, water, land, spirituality, and  people. Partnering organizations for components of the project include the University of Hawai‘i Center for  Oral History, Maui Historical Society, and Lahaina Restoration Foundation. The installation includes  photography by Bob Bangerter, Masako Cordray, Ai Iwane, Brendan George Ko, Zach Pezzillo, and Matthew  Thayer; video installation by Andy Behrle; prints by Abigail Romanchak; written ʻōlelo noʻeau by Pūlama  Collier; mural painting by Cory Kamehanaokalā Holt Taum; and artwork by students from Pōmaikaʻi  Elementary School and Baldwin High School. The experiences offered throughout the exhibition will tap into  the potential for art to bring about awareness, dialogue, and connection, encouraging a deeper level of  engagement with Maui and the people who have made this island home. 

Interactive stations can be found integrated throughout the space, where visitors can contribute their voice to  the collective experience. One of these stations will take shape as a recording booth for community members  to share their own oral histories of Maui. The experience has been developed in consultation with the  University of Hawai‘i Center for Oral History and will include an adjacent listening space where people can hear  or read a selection of the stories collected over the course of the exhibit's run.

Another collaborative element for direct community involvement will be a photo wall installation that evolves  through an open call for personal photographs. MACC invites Maui island residents to contribute photographs  that encapsulate their personal relationships to Maui through family histories, local gatherings, and places of  special meaning. The recommended deadline for submissions is January 19, 2024, but photos will continue to  be accepted on a rolling basis throughout January and February. Community members can access information  on how to submit images via the exhibit page on the MACC website at Sense Of Place - Place Of Sense. 

Schaefer International Gallery is open from Tuesday – Saturday, 10 am – 4 pm, and also before select Castle  Theater shows. Admission is free.  

This exhibition is presented by Maui Arts & Cultural Center and funded by a grant from the Hawai‘i Council for the  Humanities, through support from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Additional funding provided by  County of Maui – Office of Economic Development. 

FREE Public Events 

Observe & Play Family Day 

Saturday, February 10; 10 am – 12 pm 

Families are invited to visit the gallery and participate in activities that expand on the themes of community in  the exhibit, including creating artwork to take home. No pre-registration required.  

Our Island Ecosystems 

Saturday, February 24; 10 am – 12 pm 

This event welcomes learners of all ages to explore the fascinating ecosystems that make our islands so  unique. Botanical and conservation experts will lead presentations and hands-on interactive stations that  encourage thoughtful relationships with the natural resources and environments of Maui. 

Participants include Ethan Romanchak of Maui Native Nursery who will be bringing in native plant saplings and  seeds for visitors to replant and sort. Zach Pezzillo, one of the photographers in the exhibit, will be in the  gallery discussing his conservation work and photographic process. Added participants will be posted on the  MACC website as they are confirmed.  



