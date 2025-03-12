Matthew Singer Comes To Kumu Kahua Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kumu Kahua Theatre will host acclaimed magician Matthew Singer with a two-evening engagement, showcasing some of the world's finest magic in its intimate setting. Into The Subconscious Mind, a spellbinding show of magic and mentalism, arrives March 30 and April 13, 2025 at the historic downtown Honolulu theatre as part of its Dark Night Series—offering artists a platform to engage with the community during “dark nights” when the theater is available. Audiences will embark on a journey into the subconscious as Singer seamlessly weaves together sleight-of-hand with neuroscience, psychology, and metaphysics in a mind-bending, interactive experience. Magician and educator Kainoa Harbottle opens the show, performing an act previously featured at the prestigious Magic Castle.

“Into The Subconscious Mind is a is thought-provoking show,” shares Singer. “It will leave the audience with a sense of wonder, and hopefully they feel as though they have learned something about the world that they can take with them into their everyday life.”

A magician and mentalist local to O'ahu, Singer combines sleight-of-hand with psychology, neuroscience, and philosophy to create miracles that are not only amazing, but also provoke thought and introspection. At the age of 12, he was the youngest magician ever accepted into the Magic Castle in Hollywood, where he trained with the world's greatest magicians for a decade. Known for his original psychological magic, he has dedicated 22 years of practice to the art form and has an unwavering passion for the craft.

Born and raised in Honolulu, Harbottle began studying magic and theatre in his youth. By high school, he was performing magic semi-professionally, including weekly tablehopping at Curtis Kam's showroom in Waikiki. After attending college in Los Angeles where he was a Junior Member at the Magic Castle, Harbottle earned a Ph.D. in English at the University of Delaware and spent a decade teaching literature and Theatre History and Production at the university level. Recently, he taught at Punahou School in Honolulu, developing a magic curriculum for grades 6-8 used to foster poise and public speaking skills.

