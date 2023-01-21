MACC to Present ARTIST 2 ARTIST WITH HENRY KAPONO Concert Series

Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present the continuation of the Artist 2 Artist series with a Hawaiian Legends Hana Hou concerts with host Henry Kapono performing with returning artists considered legends in their own right. The series, taking place in the MACC's intimate McCoy Studio Theater, will continue to allow audiences an up close and personal experience with the artists. The series kicks off with Jerry Santos on February 11, Keola Beamer with Moanalani Beamer on March 11, The Mākaha Sons on April 8 and Brother Noland on May 12. All shows are at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale online only for all four concerts to MACC members Wednesday, January 25, and to the general public Friday, January 27. Non-members may join or renew an expired membership at mauiarts.org/membership.

This continuation of the MACCs Artist 2 Artist concert series, turns back the clock to a much simpler time in the islands as part of the 'Hawaiian Renaissance,' the seminal movement in Hawai‛i's cultural history that brought language, music, hula, art, and all aspects of Hawaiian culture back to their central place in the life of the Islands. Henry welcomes his special guests each night who will offer a combination of talk-story deconstructing their career and giving the audience insight into the spirit and aspirations of the person behind the music and all followed by a live jam session.

Host Henry Kapono rose to immense popularity with the phenomenon of Cecilio & Kapono (aka C&K) as half of the duo with Cecilio Rodriguez. They helped forge the sound of '70s Island music, with laid-back contemporary rock that voiced the feelings of an entire generation in Hawai‛i. Native Hawaiian Kapono is a Grammy-nominated, multiple award-winning singer and songwriter and the winner of 21 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. He was honored with two awards in 2021: peer-voted Best Contemporary Album of the Year and, by public vote, Favorite Entertainer of the Year.

FEBRUARY 11:

Jerry Santos began his legacy in 1973 with the Hawaiian musical group Olomana and has maintained an influential presence on the Hawai`i music scene. Born and raised on the windward side of O'ahu and a graduate of The Kamehameha Schools, Santos established himself early on as one of Hawai'i's most prolific songwriters. As a founding member and lead singer of the legendary group, Olomana, Santos helped create a unique and easily recognizable musical style, blending Hawaiian music with contemporary rhythms. Jerry has performed worldwide, and the Hawai'i musical community has recognized his work with numerous Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, including the prestigious Moe Keale "Aloha Is" award for his charitable work in the community. He is the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Hawai`i Academy of Recording Arts and was inducted into the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame. Whether performing as a soloist or with his group Olomana, Jerry Santos remains firmly rooted as one of Hawaii's most beloved and iconic recording artists who generates music from the heart with aloha.

MARCH 11:

Keola Beamer's contributions to slack key guitar during the 1970s began to spark public interest in kī-hō'alu, launching a statewide revival of the tradition, and his 1978 release, Honolulu City Lights, is the largest selling recording in the history of Hawaiian music. Keola Beamerʻs well of talent springs from five generations of Hawaiʻi's most illustrious and beloved musical families. Keola's mother was a revered Hawaiian cultural treasure, Aunty Nona Beamer. His great-grandmother was one of Hawaiʻi's most illustrious composers, Helen Desha Beamer. The Beamers trace their roots to royal families of the 14th century and have been cultural practitioners through generations. Today, this multi-award-winning artist, is one of Hawai‛i's premier singer-songwriters, arrangers, composers, and masters of the Hawaiian slack key guitar. He will be joined by his wife, Moanalani.

APRIL 8:

The Mākaha Sons, considered to be one of Hawai'i's premier Hawaiian musical groups, are the recipient of multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award, and were inducted into the Hawaiian Music Hall of Fame. For over 40 years, The Mākaha Sons continue to perpetuate traditional Hawaiian music in Hawai'i and worldwide. Their incomparable vocal arrangements and delightful stage presence are filled with comical antics that have won the hearts of thousands of fans worldwide. Their distinct sound, which is full and rich, blends harmonies that only they can create. Their legacy persists with founding member and front-man Jerome Koko on vocals and 12-string guitar, Kimo Artis on vocals and electric bass, and Hanale Kaʻanapu on vocals and 6-string guitar. This talented trio creates the magic of an iconic sound, including a syrupy, boldness of harmonies, melodic intricacies of tones, and breathtakingly memorable songs.

MAY 12:

Brother Noland has deeply influenced contemporary Hawaiian music and is widely considered as the "Father of Jawaiian Music." Fluid in both Slack Key and standard guitar tunings, Brother Noland goes wherever the music carries him. "As far back as I can remember," Noland says, "I was always surrounded by the beautiful sounds of Hawaiian music." Brother Noland is popular for his unique interpretations (or "Nolandization") of songs yet remains respectful of traditional Hawaiian music and culture. Born and raised in Kalihi Palama on the island of O'ahu, Brother Noland is most famous for his original song "Coconut Girl," which birthed the "Jawaiian" contemporary style (fusion of Hawaiian & Reggae) music.

TICKETS

Tickets per show are $45, $55, $75 plus applicable fees. Tickets for all four concerts go on sale online only at 10:00 am to MACC members first, Wednesday, January 25 and to the general public Friday, January 27. Those wishing to purchase tickets for all four concerts are eligible for a special series discount; MACC members receive a 20 percent discount and the general public receive a ten percent discount. Full, four-concert series tickets must be purchased together at MauiArts.org. For individual show tickets, MACC members receive a ten percent discount. Those who wish to become a MACC member, can sign up at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is available for phone (808-242-7469) and email (boxoffice@mauiarts.org ) inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.