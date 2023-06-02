'Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90' Concert Film Event Comes to Maui

The screening is on Saturday, June 10.

By:
 Blackbird Presents and the Maui Arts & Cultural Center present a world premiere screening Saturday, June 10 outdoors under the stars in the A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion featuring an in-person introduction by Willie Nelson of the recent filmed concert event at the Hollywood Bowl honoring his 90th birthday. The Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 film features a selection of star-studded highlights from the historic two-day concert recorded live in April. Tickets go on sale online only Saturday, June 3 at 10:00 am. Gates open at 5:30 pm with the in-person introduction by Willie at 7:00 pm. Proceeds from the event benefit the Maui Food Bank. 

The film will begin a limited national theatrical release the following day and features a selection of the most memorable moments and unforgettable collaborations from the star-studded two-day concert event celebrating Willie Nelson’s milestone 90th birthday. This historic concert film, recorded live on April 29 and 30, 2023 before a sold-out crowd at the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles includes once-in-a-lifetime performances by Willie Nelson, Keith Richards, Snoop Dogg, George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Neil Young, The Lumineers, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Jack Johnson, Billy Strings and many more.

The two-hour-plus limited release film will give fans the opportunity to re-live or experience for the first time this epic event described by USA Today as “headed for the concert history books”. Honoring the legacy of the 12-time Grammy Award-winner, the scene at the Hollywood Bowl transcended genres, with the Associated Press remarking “The parade of partners illustrated one of the night’s themes: Willie brings people together.”

Willie was joined live on stage by a stellar lineup of performing artists including surprise guest Keith Richards, Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Booker T. Jones, Buddy Cannon, Charley Crockett, Charlie Sexton, Chris Stapleton, Daniel Lanois, Dave Matthews, Dwight Yoakam, Edie Brickell, Emmylou Harris, Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Jack Johnson, Kris Kristofferson, Leon Bridges, Lily Meola, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rodney Crowell, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Shooter Jennings, Snoop Dogg, Stephen Stills, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, Waylon Payne, and more. 

The star-studded celebration also features special tributes and presentations by Chelsea Handler, Ethan Hawke, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Owen Wilson and Woody Harrelson. The house band was led by Grammy Award-winning Music Director Don Was, and also featured Audley Freed, Benmont Tench, Gabe Witcher, Greg Leisz, Mickey Raphael, Terence Higgins, Tom Bukovac, Alfreda McCrary, Ann McCrary and Regina McCrary.

The concert film will include highlights from across the two nights of shows with full performances and special guest presentations. Fans will be treated to an immersive experience with a cinematic presentation celebrating one of Maui’s own – Willie Nelson. The Willie 90th birthday concert event sold out instantly, but now Maui fans can experience this celebrated event honoring a living legend as if they were in the front row. 

Tickets are $40 plus applicable fees. Prices increase day of show. Tickets go on sale online only at 10:00am Saturday, June 3. All tickets are General Admission with no seating provided other than limited seating for kupuna and bleachers at the rear of the amphitheater. Ticket buyers should bring blankets, mats or low back beach chairs and spread out on the amphitheater lawn. No outside food and beverages allowed and both will be available for purchase on site. 

All ticket sales are online only at MauiArts.org. The MACC Box Office is not open for window sales but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10am – 4pm, by phone at 808-242-SHOW (7469) or email (boxoffice@mauiarts.org).

