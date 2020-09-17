Kumu Kahua Theatre's 50th Season Begins With Play By Moses Goods

Lovey Lee will run September 24 – October 11, 2020.

A Hotel Street prostitute's harrowing journey chronicles the highs and lows of 1970s life on the outside of convention.

Hawai'i in the 1970s. A time of reclamation, discovery and pride. For Lovey Lee, a young queer Hawaiian, the 70s is about finding a place where they can just be. With the Hawai'i cultural renaissance at its peak and with the sexual liberation movement booming throughout the nation, there is perhaps no better time to explore life, identity and freedom. But the journey of any brave pioneer is often complicated and fraught with challenges. In this coming of age story, Lovey finds themself journeying from their safe island home to the invigorating streets of San Francisco to the dark alleys of Hotel Street and back again in their search for place.

This play runs: September 24 - October 11th, 2020* and will be presented live, online only.

Ticketholders will receive a link and password to view the show within 24 hours of showtime. The online lobby will open 30 minutes prior to showtime and assistance will be available by phone (808-536-4441) or email (officemanager@kumukahua.org) throughout the production. The show will be streamed onto a page on the Kumu Kahua Theatre website; no downloads or software other than a web browser is required to view.

Tickets for performances can be purchased with a credit card at KumuKahua.org. Tickets can also be purchased by emailing officemanager@kumukahua.org or calling 536-4441.

