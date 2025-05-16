Kumu Kahua Theatre Will Host Improvisation Class Taught By Michael Donato

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kumu Kahua Theatre STAGES (Supporting Theatre Arts - Guidance and Education Series)

announces a new class for local improvisation students. This free class is supported by the Kumu Kahua Theatre Board of Directors. Class size is limited to 13 students, admitted on a first come, first served basis.

Unearthing the Sanbox: Elevating Improvised Play and Growth offers a series of five workshops, culminating in a final performance by the actors in the class. The spine between all five workshops is to empower actors with tools and an expansion of framing how we all look at improve—through the eyes of a playful improviser. These ingredients will take the class into hosting and performing a full performance that the students can be proud of.

Workshops will be broken out as follows:

Scenework: Instinct, Reactions, Realities

Short Form: Every Grain a Gem

Openers and Opening a Scene: Idea Manifestation

Unearthing the Sandbox: Long Form Study

Building the Sandcastle: Time, Edits, and Running an Improv Show

This class will take place on consecutive Saturdays, May 31 – June 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Kumu Kahua Theatre.

Student Requirements: This class is for students who have completed any beginning level improv class, and any intermediate-level improvisers who are interested in elevating their play & exploring tools to help in working with a group. It is meant to be a next step after taking a level 100 improv class, roughly akin to a 200 level class.

This is not a beginning improv class; this goes beyond getting comfortable on stage. This class is for players and actors who are excited to enrich their craft with more tools and to hone in on being a team storyteller, aka building a sandcastle with a team.

Apply Now

Comments

Best Revival of a Musical - Live Standings Sunset Boulevard - 34% Gypsy - 23% Floyd Collins - 13% Vote Now!