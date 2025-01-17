Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Reveal Winner of the December 2024 Go Try PlayWrite Contest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The December Go Try PlayWrite winner is Sean Gref for his piece The Burger and the Duck. Sean Gref (he/him) is an early-career playwright from San Diego, CA. His first short play, Choking Hazard, was selected and produced by San Diego City College's New Play Festival in 2024. This year, Dungeons and Dragons of Love, has been selected for SD City College's 2025 festival and will be produced in March.

Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. Each month a different judge is pulled from amongst the theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III.

December 2024 prompt: Liars prompt part 2. For every successful lie, there’s someone who believes it. Write a ten page maximum scene or an eight page maximum monologue of someone, when confronted with facts, still believes the lie. No other qualifiers or examples just the warning from Voltaire, “Anyone who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.”

Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre’s Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.



There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. So please do not put your name on the cover of your script. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

They are now accepting entries for the January Go Try PlayWrite Contest!

January 2025 prompt: A chopstick prompt. Write a ten page maximum scene about someone learning how to use chopsticks to eat. The scene should end with either success or failure. Have fun with this one. Enter here.

Comments