Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Benny Reitveld - THEATRE PEACE - Manoa Valley Theatre



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

David Weaver - PARADE - Manoa Valley Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Emily lane - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Diamond Head Theatre



Best Dance Production

METAMORPHOSIS - UHM Kennedy Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Alex Munro - PARADE - Manoa Valley Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Larry Reitzer - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)



Best Ensemble

PARADE - Manoa valley theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Janine Myers - PARADE - Manoa Valley Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jenny Shiroma - PARADE - Manoa Valley Theatre



Best Musical

PARADE - Manoa Valley Theatre



Best New Play Or Musical

SMOTHER - Kumu Kahua Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Sam Budd - PARADE - Manoa Valley Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Melinda Moore - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Manoa Valley Theatre



Best Play

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Tomlin - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Sarah Velasco & Tim Manamtam - PARADE - Manoa Valley Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Chandler Converse - PARADE - Manoa Valley Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Damien Stack - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)



Favorite Local Theatre

Manoa Valley Theatre

