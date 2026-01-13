Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Benny Reitveld - THEATRE PEACE - Manoa Valley Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
David Weaver - PARADE - Manoa Valley Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emily lane - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - Diamond Head Theatre
Best Dance Production
METAMORPHOSIS - UHM Kennedy Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Alex Munro - PARADE - Manoa Valley Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Larry Reitzer - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
Best Ensemble
PARADE - Manoa valley theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Janine Myers - PARADE - Manoa Valley Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jenny Shiroma - PARADE - Manoa Valley Theatre
Best Musical
PARADE - Manoa Valley Theatre
Best New Play Or Musical
SMOTHER - Kumu Kahua Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Sam Budd - PARADE - Manoa Valley Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Melinda Moore - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - Manoa Valley Theatre
Best Play
A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jason Tomlin - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sarah Velasco & Tim Manamtam - PARADE - Manoa Valley Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Chandler Converse - PARADE - Manoa Valley Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Damien Stack - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE LITTLE MERMAID - Hilo Education Arts Repertory Theatre (HEART)
Favorite Local Theatre
Manoa Valley Theatre
