Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce the June 2025 Prompt

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.
Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press announce the June prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.
A word salad prompt. This prompt is a little different. I will provide you the only lines you can use, and you will have to use the lines in the order that they occur in what I provide you. Write a ten to twelve-page maximum scene, not a monologue, using Trump’s response taken from a transcript of a Business Roundtable meeting in Doha, Qatar - May 15, 2025 recorded in Roll Call; 00:10:42-00:13:47. These lines are public record, and you can go to RollCall.com to look it up, but link here.
Break the lines up into dialogue. You can also make up stage directions. Use as many characters you want/need to make sense of Trump’s response. The president’s response you have is verbatim and unedited. Remember, only use the lines provided in the order they occur. Have Fun!
