Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The Winner Of The December 2022 Go Try PlayWrite Contest

The December Go Try PlayWrite winner is Normie Salvador for his play To Lose Yourself In Service To Others.

The December Prompt: A New Year's Eve situation. Write a scene, 10 pages maximum, between New Year's Eve revelers and the homeless downtown. For example, a group of homeless try to get into a club in Waikiki.

Normie Salvador is a disabled Filipino-American poet and editor. Tinfish Press published his poetry chapbook, Philter, in 2003. His most recent work has appeared in Bamboo Ridge and Hawai'i Pacific Review. Since last year, he has participated in a playreading hui, Keakalehua.



Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. The monthly Judges are theatre practitioners from the Hawaii theatre community. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III.



Kumu Kahua Theatre is now accepting entries for the January 2023 Go Try PlayWrite Contest. The prompt for the month of January is: Thinking a little beyond Valentine's Day. Write a scene, 10 pages maximum, about a first kiss. Have fun with this. It can be a couple, or polyamorous relationships, or an individual. A woman and a man. A man and a man. A woman and a woman. Or any number of combinations. Any gender, any race, any religion, any class, any sexual orientation. It could be a collision of differences, or a meeting of perfect matches. It could be a human and a pet, or two pets, or an insect and an empty soda can, or a flower and a bee, or a nail and a hammer and a piece of wood. So, start fulfilling that New Year's resolution and write!



Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.



There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

