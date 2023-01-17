Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The Winner Of The December 2022 Go Try PlayWrite Contest

The December Go Try PlayWrite winner is Normie Salvador for his play  To Lose Yourself In Service To Others.

Jan. 17, 2023  
Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The Winner Of The December 2022 Go Try PlayWrite Contest

The December Go Try PlayWrite winner is Normie Salvador for his play  To Lose Yourself In Service To Others.

The December Prompt: A New Year's Eve situation. Write a scene, 10 pages maximum, between New Year's Eve revelers and the homeless downtown. For example, a group of homeless try to get into a club in Waikiki.

Normie Salvador is a disabled Filipino-American poet and editor. Tinfish Press published his poetry chapbook, Philter, in 2003. His most recent work has appeared in Bamboo Ridge and Hawai'i Pacific Review. Since last year, he has participated in a playreading hui, Keakalehua.


Each month Kumu Kahua Theatre co-sponsors this playwriting contest with Bamboo Ridge Press in their combined effort to nurture local playwrights and authors. The monthly Judges are theatre practitioners from the Hawaii theatre community. All plays submitted are read by Kumu Kahua Theatre Artistic Director, Harry Wong III.

Kumu Kahua Theatre is now accepting entries for the January 2023 Go Try PlayWrite Contest. The prompt for the month of January is: Thinking a little beyond Valentine's Day. Write a scene, 10 pages maximum, about a first kiss. Have fun with this. It can be a couple, or polyamorous relationships, or an individual. A woman and a man. A man and a man. A woman and a woman. Or any number of combinations. Any gender, any race, any religion, any class, any sexual orientation. It could be a collision of differences, or a meeting of perfect matches. It could be a human and a pet, or two pets, or an insect and an empty soda can, or a flower and a bee, or a nail and a hammer and a piece of wood. So, start fulfilling that New Year's resolution and write!


CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT

Contest Rules: Each entrant must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month.  All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Winners will receive $100.00 and a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.
 Look for further future projects using scripts submitted for this contest - coming soon!

Kumu Kahua productions are supported in part by the NME Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, the Island Insurance Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) as part of the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 and the American Rescue Plan of 2021, McInerny Foundation (Bank of Hawaii, Trustee); The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawaiʻi, The AAPI Community Fund, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, Hawaiian Electric Company, Alexander & Baldwin, The John R Halligan Charitable Fund, Spectrum/Charter Communications, Vacations Hawaiʻi, ABC Stores, the Gloria Kosasa Gainsley Fund, Hawaiʻi Public Radio, The Kim Coco Fund for Justice of the Iwamoto Family Foundation, Edric Sakamoto, Ron and Rachel Heller, and other foundations, businesses, and loyal patrons.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Hawaii? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



Weird Al Yankovic Will Play Castle Theater in March Photo
'Weird Al' Yankovic Will Play Castle Theater in March
The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present the zaniness, abundant creativity and laugh out loud humor of satirist, musician, and multiple Grammy-winning recording artist 'Weird Al' Yankovic Sunday, March 26.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces The Cast Of GONE FEESHING By Lee A. Tonouchi Photo
Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces The Cast Of GONE FEESHING By Lee A. Tonouchi
Kumu Kahua Theatre and production director Taurie Kinoshita have announced the Gone Feeshing team.
Interactive TYA Play Encourages Collaboration and Resiliency in the Face of Climate Change Photo
Interactive TYA Play Encourages Collaboration and Resiliency in the Face of Climate Change
The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre + Dance and Kennedy Theatre present, 20,000 Leagues Deep #hawaii_ascending a brand-new devised immersive Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) experience directed by alumnus and former HTY (Honolulu Theatre for Youth) Artistic Associate Alvin Chan, MFA.

More Hot Stories For You


'Weird Al' Yankovic Will Play Castle Theater in March'Weird Al' Yankovic Will Play Castle Theater in March
January 16, 2023

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present the zaniness, abundant creativity and laugh out loud humor of satirist, musician, and multiple Grammy-winning recording artist 'Weird Al' Yankovic Sunday, March 26.
Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces The Cast Of GONE FEESHING By Lee A. TonouchiKumu Kahua Theatre Announces The Cast Of GONE FEESHING By Lee A. Tonouchi
January 11, 2023

Kumu Kahua Theatre and production director Taurie Kinoshita have announced the Gone Feeshing team.
Interactive TYA Play Encourages Collaboration and Resiliency in the Face of Climate ChangeInteractive TYA Play Encourages Collaboration and Resiliency in the Face of Climate Change
January 9, 2023

The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre + Dance and Kennedy Theatre present, 20,000 Leagues Deep #hawaii_ascending a brand-new devised immersive Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) experience directed by alumnus and former HTY (Honolulu Theatre for Youth) Artistic Associate Alvin Chan, MFA.
The MACC Presents FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS in Concert At The A&B Amphitheater, March 17The MACC Presents FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS in Concert At The A&B Amphitheater, March 17
January 5, 2023

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents rock & roll legend Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons live in concert Friday, March 17 outdoors under the stars in the MACC's A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion. Gates open at 6:00 pm and the concert starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale online only at 10:00 am to MACC members Friday, January 6 and to the general public Saturday, January 7. 
Honolulu Theatre For Youthʻs IN THE YEAR OF THE BOAR AND JACKIE ROBINSON Returns To Tenney This WeekendHonolulu Theatre For Youthʻs IN THE YEAR OF THE BOAR AND JACKIE ROBINSON Returns To Tenney This Weekend
January 4, 2023

Honolulu Theatre for Youth has announced that its production, In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson, by Bette Bao Lord, adapted for the stage by Mark Branner, returns to Tenney Theater for two weekends. The show is currently on a 20+ city U.S. tour that continues through the spring. 
share