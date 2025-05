Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The May 2025 Prompt

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press have announced the May prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.

May 2025 prompt A preschool revolt prompt. Write a ten-page maximum scene or an eight-page maximum monologue of group of preschoolers fighting an unfair directive from the school's administration and teachers. The scene could be about the preschoolers coming to realize their oppression, them organizing, them fighting, them succeeding or failing, or all the stages of the revolt. The monologue could be a preschooler organizing or inspiring, or a teacher trying to quell the upraising. But really, just take the idea/prompt and go for it.

Deadline to Enter: May 31st, 2025



Kumu Kahua Theatre was founded in 1971 by a group of graduate students at the

University of Hawaiʻi, with the original goal of producing locally-written experimental

works. The theater educates and trains new generations of aspiring theater

professionals through its living laboratory of productions and public play readings, and by holding classes and workshops in acting, improvisation and playwriting.

https://www.kumukahua.org



Bamboo Ridge Press was founded in 1978 to publish literature by, for, and about

Hawaiʻi's people. We currently publish two volumes a year: a literary journal of poetry

and fiction featuring work by both emerging and established writers, and a book by a

single author or an anthology focused on a special theme. In forty plus years we've

published a diverse catalog of poetry, prose, screenplays, stage plays, novels, and

more. https://www.bambooridge.org/

Each month entrants must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Each month Judges are selected from among the many talented theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community.

Submit your May entries HERE

