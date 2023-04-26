Kumu Kahua Theatre Will Provide Free Show Tickets To Dramatists as Participant Of Playwrights Welcome

Kumu Kahua Theatre has announced that it has joined the Playwrights Welcome program, a nationwide ticketing initiative created to support and inspire playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists. Emerging and professional playwrights are invited to enjoy performances at Kumu Kahua Theatre free of charge. To inquire about seat availability and reserve a free ticket, playwrights need only contact the theatre's box office.

"Playwrights Welcome aligns wonderfully with the ongoing mission of Kumu Kahua to invest in our creatives and community," said Donna Blanchard, managing director for Kumu Kahua Theatre. "We're honored to join ranks with participating theatres across the country to offer this level of access for our playwrights here, hopefully to inspire burgeoning and established writers to create more scripts by and about the people of Hawaiʻi."

Playwrights Welcome was created by Samuel French, a Concord Theatricals company, along with input from other publishing and licensing houses. The program's goal is simple: to provide free access to theatre for theatre writers around the country. Playwrights Welcome empowers theatres and arts organizations to increase their reach by offering plays to artists who may not be able to see them otherwise.

Complementing its participation in Playwrights Welcome, Kumu Kahua furthers opportunities for local creatives with Go Try PlayWrite-the theatre's monthly play writing contest in partnership with Bamboo Ridge Press. Writers of all experience levels are invited to submit a monologue or short scene based on a new prompt. Now in addition to the $100 prize awarded each month to one winner, all entrants in the contest will automatically receive a free theatre ticket through the Playwrights Welcome initiative.

Kumu Kahua Theatre is located in the heart of historic downtown Honolulu at 46 Merchant Street. The box office may be reached by calling (808) 536-4111 Monday - Friday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. or emailing officemanager@kumukahua.org. For more information on all the theatre has to offer, visit www.kumukahua.org.

