Kumu Kahua Theatre Will Host Playwriting Class Taught By Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl

Kumu Kahua Theatre will host an all new free playwriting class taught by Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl. This class will take place online, via Zoom 6 Consecutive Saturdays June 7 - July 12. - 9:30am - 12:30am.

Learn the basic elements of playwriting and begin creating your own scripts. This six-week course is for those are just beginning but could also be useful to those who want to sharpen their skills. As a participant, you will be asked to read two plays, complete writing exercises, participate in reading scripts out loud, join in discussions, and be present with energy and enthusiasm. There will be an emphasis on the technical aspects of playwriting in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Student Requirements: Must have internet connectivity as the class will be conducted online using Zoom.

Apply Now

Victoria Nālani Kneubuhl playwright and author, was born in Honolulu and is of Hawaiian and Samoan ancestry. Many of her plays have been produced by Kumu Kahua, including Ola Nā Iwi (twice) and Fanny and Belle and The Conversion of Kaʻahumanu. Her production, The Holiday of Rain, was specially commissioned by Kumu Kahua Theatre. Several of her plays have toured Britain, America, the Pacific, and Asia. Ms. Kneubuhl has been actively involved in producing many community performance programs that reflect the unique history of her island home. She also served as producer/writer for the TV series Biography Hawai‘i.

She was name one of the Extraordinary Women on Hawai‘i in 2001 by the Foundation for Hawai‘i Women's History and the Native Hawaiian Library of Alu Like, Inc. In 1994, she was honored with the Hawai`i Award for Literature, the highest honor the State of Hawai‘i bestows on a writer.

In 2006, she received the Elliot Cades Award for Literature. Hawai‘i Nei, a collection of three plays, was published in 2002 by the University of Hawai‘i Press. Her three mysteries, Murder Casts a Shadow, Murder Leaves Its Mark, and Murder Frames the Scene have also been published by the University of Hawai‘i Press.

