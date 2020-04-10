Kahilu Theatre Extends Closure Through May

Kahilu Theatre has announced that it has extended closure through May.

Read the full statement below:

For years now, we have effortlessly found ways to share with you news and noteworthy activities at Kahilu Theatre. Today, however, everything is so different, and choosing the right words to cohesively communicate is daunting. First and foremost, we miss you. We miss the bright lights of our Theatre, not just the ones that light our stage, but also the illumination that happens when artists and audiences connect. We just made the difficult decision for Kahilu Theatre to remain closed to the public through the month of May. Our summer programs are cautiously on hold and in parallel we are seeking numerous ways to sustain our organization. Kahilu Theatre is enormously grateful for unexpected and much needed financial support to help us in the months ahead. Our heartfelt thanks to enduring friends of Kahilu Theatre: Kate Bell and Tom Blackburn, Marsha and Tom Kerley, and Mimi and Brian Kerley. Another form of support is headed our way from the other side of our island. Ledward Kaapana alerted us of his concert this Saturday at 1 pm from the virtual platform of Facebook Live. Mahalo nui Led for sharing your ki hoalu mastery and Hawaiian style.





