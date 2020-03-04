IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre Celebrates 30th Anniversary

IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre is celebrating their 30th anniversary this year and will commemorate the occasion with an unforgettable evening at the Hawaii State Art Museum on Friday, May 1st, featuring rolling performances, costume displays, and a retrospective video in celebration of the momentous occasion.

On the First Friday in May, IONA will take over HISAM, filling the galleries, art garden, and lobbies with their groundbreaking performance art. The evening will feature new installation work interpreting the museum's current collection and a new performance from the IONA UNPLUGGED series, as well as some of the favorite dances and dancers from the past.

Friday, May 1, 2020

Hawaii State Art Museum

6:00 - 9:00 p.m.

IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre, under the guidance of Founder and Artistic Director Cheryl Flaharty, has been a leader in the Hawaii dance community for 30 years, presenting innovative programming and performing at local venues and festivals, as well as making national appearances. IONA is dedicated to the creation and performance of innovative dance/theatre works that provide transformational imagery and messages. Its mission is to effect a positive change in the community while providing opportunities for artists to evolve. The Company aspires to create high quality work that inspires social, personal and spiritual growth, bridges cultural experiences, and provides a greater understanding of how the arts affect all of our lives. Information on IONA Contemporary Dance Theatre is also available on the website, www.iona360.com.

Recognized for mounting unique works in top local theatres as well as diverse non-traditional locales and now on the Internet with 'E-Seasons' of virtual shows, IONA's presentations always blaze a trail of creativity. IONA annually reaches as many as 25,000 individuals statewide and has toured to the western U. S. and Shanghai, China.

Presented by Nova Arts Foundation with support from the State Foundation on Culture and the Arts through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawaii and by the National Endowment for the Arts.





