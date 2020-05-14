Honolulu Theatre for Youth Makes the Most of Shutdown with Puppet Series

Honolulu Theatre for Youth has created an eight-episode miniseries geared toward elementary-aged students called "The Hi Way," American Theatre reported.

The episodes, 26-minutes in length, air on Hawaii News Now TV stations and the company's YouTube channel.

For each episode, the actors, with the help of their puppet pals, recreate moments that are experienced during the pandemic, like Zoom calls.

"Scenes are individually directed and edited by each actor, then packaged by the NMG Network," American Theatre reports. "Episodes also include home videos with uplifting messages in different languages from people all around the world, in hopes of bringing everyone together and keep them connected."

Watch the first episode of The Hi Way below!





Related Articles Shows View More Hawaii Stories

More Hot Stories For You