Honolulu Theatre for Youth Announces LOVE

HTY is pleased to announce the Hawaii premiere of Love by Australian playwright, Finegan Kruckemeyer. The play is part of HTY's Resilience Series and is about a community facing a terrible storm together and discovering what matters most.

Love opens at Tenney Theatre on Friday, December 6 at 7pm. There are performances on Sunday, December 8 at 2pm and Saturdays, December 14 and 21 at 4:30pm. The HTY for Every Family Pay-What-You-Can performance will be on Saturday, December 21 at 11am. Tickets are available online at www.htyweb.org, by calling (808) 839-9885 ext. 720, or at the door.

This heartfelt play centers around the character of Oslo and his larger-than-life mom, Ruthy. When their little town of Mellingong is threatened by a storm, Oslo sets out to collect the town's "love luggage," the things the people of Mellingong love the most, in his mom's milk truck. Along the way, he discovers that love comes in all shapes and sizes, and when Mellingong is destroyed by the storm, Ruthy reminds him "It's just stuff, Oslo. It's all just stuff. The stories people remember about something precious, and the family they can tell those stories to - that's important."

"Love's themes about the importance of family and honoring your community make it the perfect fare for the holiday season," says HTY Artistic Director, Eric Johnson. "This sweet, funny play by one of the best writers of our time is the perfect way to spend an hour growing closer to those you love the most."

Love was written by Finegan Kruckmeyer (Suzette Who Set to Sea, You and Me and the Space Between) who will be attending the opening night of the production and meeting with local theatre professionals and students while in town. Mr. Kruckmeyer is one of the most beloved playwrights for young audiences the world over and his visit marks his ongoing interest in this community and collaboration with HTY Artistic Director, Eric Johnson, who will direct the play.

The performance features HTY company actors Maki'ilei Ishihara, Sean-Joseph Choo, Kristy Li-Strand, and Junior Tesoro. Director is Eric Johnson; original music is by Sean-Joseph Choo and Kristy Li-Strand and sound design is by Matthew Mazzella; costume design by Iris Kim; set design is by Christian Londos, prop design is by Sarah Danvers and lighting design is by Kelly Cazinha.

HTY is committed to creating more resilient youth, schools and communities and is pleased to be partnering with the Hawai'i State Department of Health Office of Public Health Preparedness, Hawaiian Electric, Kaiser Permanente, and Ulupono Initiative to bring this play to our community. HTY and its partners understand that as young people see the effects of climate change locally and globally, the community must inspire them to stand strong, innovate, and become leaders. "Theater is a wonderful avenue for teaching our children about health, resilience and other important life lessons." said Linda Puu, RN, vice president of quality, safety and care experience for Kaiser Permanente Hawaii. "We are proud to support HTY as they inspire and engage keiki across the state with entertaining and educational productions."

Honolulu Theatre for Youth is Hawaii's non-profit professional theatre company providing theatre and drama education programs that make a difference in the lives of Hawaii's young people and families. Founded in 1955, HTY is recognized the world over as one of America's most honored theatres.

Photo Credit: Brad Goda





Related Articles Shows View More Hawaii Stories

More Hot Stories For You