Hawaiian Brian's Presents Comedian James Mane Live For One Night In Honolulu

Guys With Issue Comedy Podcast co-host, James Mane, headlines this stand-up comedy show at Hawaiian Brian's, 1680 Kapiolani Blvd, Honolulu, HI 96819, on Saturday, May 25th, 2019. Doors and bar opens at 6:30 PM and show starts at 7:30 PM. Tickets at the door is being sold for $20 or at a discounted price online at https://comedianjamesmane.bpt.me For more questions regarding ticket sales please call Hawaiian Brian's at 808-946-1343.

Aside from being a co-host of Hawaii's most famous comedy podcast, 'The Guys With Issues', Mane is a co-star of an Adult Swim hit TV show called, 'Decker'. He played Lanoi Arnold who was dubbed the unofficial king of Hawaii. He was also named the first Samoan to do stand-up comedy on American television via FNX's First Nations Comedy Experience which highlighted many Native American comedians and other indigenous people.

Mane has performed stand up comedy throughout the country most notably in Las Vegas' hottest Friday night comedy show the 'Dirty at 12:30' in the South Point Hotel Casino, The World Famous Comedy Store, the Maui Comedy Festival, and the L.A. Comedy Club.



Mane has worked with comedians such as Dave Chappelle, Bert Kreischer, Doug Stanhope, Wanda Sykes, Graham Elwood, Louie Anderson, Eddie Ifft, Amy Schumer, Brian Posehn, The Impractical Jokers, and many others.



The show will be hosted by Mark Talaeai, an anti-bullying advocate from MeanHawaii. Openers will be local comedians Jasmine Bautista, Tumua Tuinei, and Pepper The Misunderstood Evil Genius.





