Hawaii Opera Theatre Will Launch HOT Digital Streaming Series

The Hawaii Opera Theatre has been forced to undergo many changes and evolutions amidst the health crisis, cancelling its 2020 season, and shifting to online performances.

The theatre's General Director Andrew Morgan talked with Pacific Business News about how HOT is staying afloat.



"In April we had to cancel our production of Salome at the Neal Blaisdell Center, but at the time we still thought that we would be able to restart by October," Morgan said. "But as the weeks and months progressed, it became quite clear that the pandemic would be with us for quite some time."

Thanks to donations, a $162,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan, and a $50,00 grant from the the National Endowment Fund, HOT hasn't had to furlough or layoff any of its staff.

However, to keep performances alive, HOT is moving into the digital space. The theatre is expanding its brand with "HOT Digital", which will feature around seven tent-post productions up to an hour long.



"The overall theme of our first digital season is streaming HOT back to life. Part of that is getting people excited to go back to live opera once it's available," said Jason Walter, marketing director of the Hawaii Opera Theatre.

HOT is hoping to launch HOT Digital in the fall, and run through the spring, when they are hoping to resume in-person performances.

