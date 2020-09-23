Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hawai'i Children's Theatre Announces Auditions For MessEdge Theatre Program

Interviews are Thursday, September 24th at 5 PM –  7 PM and Saturday, September 26th at 2 PM – 4 PM.

Sep. 23, 2020  

Using theater as the way to communicate important subjects, the MessEdge Theatre program is for ages 14-18 and is a troupe of students who will bring light to subjects that are difficult to talk about, but are important for today's youth.

Your confirmation email will have a form for you to choose your interview time.

If cast, MANDATORY Suicide Prevention training on Thursday, October 1st at 5 PM.

Rehearsals will be held 2x a week for 2 hours, based on the schedule of the actors who are cast.

Performances/Video Recording: End of November or December

Made possible by Kupaa Kaua'i CARES grant funding and Kauai Resilience Project



