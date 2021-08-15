FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Orchestra World Tour Comes to Blaisdell Concert Hall in November

The FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Orchestra World Tour, presented by AWR Music Productions, is an electrifying new concert based entirely on the groundbreaking game from SQUARE ENIX. Experience all-new symphonic arrangements based on composer Nobuo Uematsu's beloved FINAL FANTASY VII music, and the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE theme song "Hollow."

This brand new music is performed by an orchestra and chorus of over 100 musicians, led by GRAMMY® Award-winning conductor Arnie Roth, with stunning, high-definition video scenes from the new game created exclusively for this concert by SQUARE ENIX.

Immerse yourself in the world of one of the most visionary games of all time with this sensational multimedia concert experience!

The performance takes place Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Learn more at https://www.myhso.org/concerts/saturday/final-fantasy-vii-remake-orchestra-world-tour.