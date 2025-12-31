Blue Note Hawaii Sets 10 Year Celebration in January with Josh Tatofi, Iam Tongi, & More

🎭 NEW! Hawaii Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Hawaii & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Blue Note Hawaii is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a January lineup that includes Josh and Iam Tatofi, The Carole King & James Taylor Story, and more.

Hawai‘i’s own Josh Tatofi will kick off the celebration to honor a decade of performances. Iam Tongi, the American Idol Season 21 winner, will come to Waikīkī, while The Green will headline with their signature roots-reggae sound.

International touring shows include the return of The Carole King & James Taylor Story and The Lonely Hearts – Beatles & Beyond, alongside a special acoustic show from viral alt-rock legends Wheatus. Soulful singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones and blues-rockers The Record Company round out the mainstage offerings.

On the comedy front, the Blue Note Comedy Series welcomes sharp-tongued political comic Jimmy Dore and viral sensation Trey Kennedy. Check out the full lineup below.

Iam Tongi

Presented by Island 98.5

Thursday, January 1 & Friday, January 2

Tickets: Premium Seating $95, Loge Seating & Bar Area $85

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 p.m.

A Hawaiian-born singer-songwriter and the Season 21 champion of American Idol. Tongi grew up immersed in a deeply musical world filled with the traditional singing and dance of Pacific Island cultures. He developed a multi-faceted sound blending island reggae with the influence of his family record collection – which included country, classic rock, and R&B. Fusing breezy beach balladry and sunshine country with laid-back soul, gospel, and more, new music is in the works, as Tongi looks to spread a feel-good message of positivity to the horizon, and beyond.

Jon B.

Saturday, January 3 & Sunday, January 4

Tickets: Premium Seating $55, Loge Seating $45, Bar Area $40

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 p.m.

Jon B. is a consummate artist, an accomplished musician and noted songwriter and producer with several gold and platinum records under his belt. Boasting a richly textured body of music, his work is a testament to one man’s love for all things soul.

Kapali Long

Coming Home Tour

Monday, January 5

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Aloha Growers is excited to announce Kapali Long’s Born & Raised Hawai’i State Tour in January 2026, presented by Kō Hana Rum and Gibson Guitars. Kapali “Leadfoot” Long is a Native Hawaiian, “Hawaiiana-Americana, Country, and Blues,” singer-songwriter who is making big waves in the Country Music industry in Nashville, where he now resides. Kapali comes from a family with a long Hawaiian musical history, and music has been in his life since he can remember. His songwriting and guitar playing are deeply rooted in his life experiences, with a focus on authentic emotional expression and storytelling. His performances deliver truth, power, and the healing of music, lifting spirits and providing relief.

The Carole King & James Taylor Story

With Phoebe Katis & Dan Clews

Wednesday January, 7

Tickets: Premium Seating $40, Loge Seating & Bar Area $30

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 p.m.

Following critically acclaimed sell-out runs at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Adelaide Fringe and sold-out shows in the UK and the US, The Carole King & James Taylor Story comes to a theatre near you. Taking you on an incredible journey through the careers of the six-time Grammy Award winner, twenty-time platinum hit maker Carole King, five-time Grammy Award winner and American folk legend James Taylor, this is a show not to be missed. Featuring passionate renditions of "Fire and Rain," "Sweet Baby James," "I Feel the Earth Move," "Natural Woman," "You've Got a Friend" and many more, this astonishing back catalogue is realized with authenticity by Phoebe Katis and Dan Clews, both well-established artists in their own right.

M. Ward - Solo

Thursday, January 8

Tickets: Premium Seating $35, Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Born in Glendale, CA, M. Ward is an indie folk artist known for his analog blend of Americana, blues, and lo-fi. Notable for “Chinese Translation” and “Poison Cup,” he’s collaborated with Zooey Deschanel (She & Him), Jim James and First Aid Kit.

The Green

Presented by Island 98.5 With Special Guest DJ Hapa Boy

Friday, January 9 & Saturday January 10

Friday, January 23 & Saturday, January 24

Tickets: Premium Seating $85, Loge Seating & Bar Area $65

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 p.m.

For over 15 years, The Green has been a cornerstone of the reggae music scene, seamlessly blending island roots with global appeal. Based in Hawaiʻi, the band has become one of the most beloved and influential acts to emerge from the islands, pioneering U.S. mainland tours and sharing stages with reggae legends like Rebelution, Iration, SOJA, and Jamaica’s own Damian Marley. Their widespread acclaim caught the attention of Grammy-winning superstar Bruno Mars, who invited them to open for his sold-out shows at Honolulu’s Blaisdell Arena in 2014 and Hawaiʻi’s iconic Aloha Stadium in 2018.

Blue Note Comedy Series

Jimmy Dore

Sunday, January 11

Tickets: Premium Seating $65, Loge Seating $45, Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Jimmy Dore is a certified YouTube sensation with over two million subscribers and over one billion views. Jimmy is also an award-winning comedian with several Comedy Central Specials including “Citizen Jimmy” which was chosen “Best of The Year” by iTunes & Punchline magazine. Jimmy’s newest role is that of a political commentator and activist who isn’t afraid to challenge establishment narratives and speak truth to power. He uses his platform to bridge political divides to bring Americans of different political persuasions together against the empire. In addition to covering some of the most important topics of our day, he also uses his influence to advocate for issues that matter to him including free speech, press freedom and Julian Assange.

Wheatus

Monday, January 12

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

It’s been 25 years since the release of “Teenage Dirtbag," and somehow Wheatus’ now iconic debut single is arguably the biggest it’s ever been. The last few years have been a true whirlwind for the band. In 2022, Teenage Dirtbag became the cornerstone of a huge TikTok movement. The “Teenage Dirtbag photos” trend has now been embraced by nearly a million people, including celebrities such as Madonna, Lady Gaga, Mark Ruffalo, Lil Nas X, Jon Bon Jovi, Chevy Chase, and countless others, resulting in the hashtag #teenagedirtbag being viewed over 2 BILLION times worldwide. And if that wasn’t enough, in 2023, it surprised everyone again by re-entering the UK Top 40 charts.

The Lonely Hearts – Beatles & Beyond

Wednesday, January 15

Tickets: Premium Seating $40, Loge Seating $30, Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

Back by popular demand, The Lonely Hearts - Beatles and Beyond return to Blue Note Hawaii for their first O‘ahu performance since their highly praised debut in November 2024.

The music of The Beatles stands today as arguably the most influential, uplifting and endearing ever created songs that reshaped popular music and continue to resonate across generations. This January 15th concert in Waikīkī offers a rare opportunity to immerse yourself in the Beatles’ world, experience the songs and spirit that made the “Fab Four” extraordinary, and feel the timeless goodness, optimism, and creative brilliance the Beatles brought, and continue to bring, to audiences around the globe. The Lonely Hearts is an all-star band that formed on Maui, four musicians with robust accolades brought together by their love of the Beatles, their music and energy. Shortly after forming, the band completed multiple tours across the Hawaiian Islands.

Island 98.5 Presents

Josh Tatofi

Celebrating Blue Note Hawaii’s 10-Year Anniversary

Friday, January 16 & Saturday, January 17

Tickets: Premium $75, Loge & Bar Seating $55

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 p.m.

Josh Tatofi returns to the Blue Note stage to celebrate the club's 10-year anniversary. Josh Tatofi is a renowned singer, songwriter and musician from Honolulu, Hawaiʻi, celebrated for his soulful voice and heartfelt music. Known as the "Polynesian Luther Vandross," Tatofi's music, including hits like "Pua Kiele," blends traditional and modern elements, resonating with a broad audience. Dedicated to preserving Hawaiian culture, Tatofi uses his platform to promote the Hawaiian language and traditions, bringing the aloha spirit to a global audience through his captivating performances.

Seven Suns

Sunday, January 18

Tickets: Premium Seating $40, Loge Seating & Bar Area $30

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 p.m.

From the reaches of Oceania, Seven Suns emerge as a collective of seven souls—artists, producers, engineers, backup musicians and musical directors—with a shared purpose that is simple yet profound: to spread love, unity, and peace through their music. Individually, they have supported a diverse range of artists on both local and global stages. Now, as Seven Suns, each member brings a unique musicality to the group, creating a vibrant fusion that speaks from the heart. Upon hearing early recordings, Ineffable Records —Billboard’s top independent label in the reggae genre—quickly realized their potential and signed Seven Suns to release their first single and album.

Blue Note Comedy Series & Comedy U Presents

Local Comedy Showcase

Tuesday, January 20

Tickets: Premium Seating $25, Loge Seating & Bar Area $10 +$5 on Day of Show

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:30 p.m.

Comedy U returns to the Blue Note featuring the island's best local comedians!

Kate Bollinger

Wednesday, January 21

Tickets: Premium Seating $40, Loge Seating $30, Bar Area $25

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 p.m.

On “Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind,” the kaleidoscopic full-length debut from Kate Bollinger, entire worlds lie in the small details. Blending classic pop songcraft with scrappy punk instincts, Bollinger casts a collage-like vision that’s instantly memorable and uniquely mystifying. Ranging from homespun folk songs to warmly rendered psychedelic rock—like early Rolling Stones as fronted by Hope Sandoval—the resulting album can feel like flipping through your coolest friend’s record collection, finding a new favorite song with each discovery.

Landon McNamara

Hawaiian Islands Tour

Thursday, January 22

Tickets: Premium Seating $45, Loge Seating & Bar Area $35

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 p.m.

The singer-songwriter and guitarist from Hawaiʻi’s North Shore is on the cusp of a major swell- familiar waters for this accomplished surfer- but this wave is one of song and soul. McNamara’s newest drop, the laid back yet deeply spiritual “If You Only Knew,” renews the artist with strains of acoustic reggae and Hawaiian soul, underpinning a thoughtful recitation on the value of life, and ultimately, the power of love.

Tj Fevella

Sunday, January 25

Tickets: Premium Seating $40 Loge Seating & Bar Area $30

Showtimes: 6:00 & 8:30 p.m.

Doors: 4:30 & 8:00 p.m.

For Thomas "Tj” Fevella Jr., music has always been in his blood. Born and raised in Hawaiʻi music was constantly prevalent in his life, whether it be an impromptu jam session with family, or even as simple as a fun karaoke night. His passion grew when he was just 19 years old when he was hired by Ahue as a musician for Tihati Production at the Hyatt Regency Maui luau. Josh Tatofi, a good friend, and local solo artist, took Fevella under his wing, brought him into the music industry and helped nurture his craft. Another major influence was Glenn Awong, lead singer of the Maui-based recording group Maoli. Awong allowed Fevella to live out his dream by inviting him to hit the road and go on tour, all while providing guidance and exposure of what the music industry had to offer.

Mike Lewis Big Band

Monday, January 25

Tickets: Premium Seating $35 Loge Seating & Bar Area $25

Local trumpeter and bandleader Mike Lewis returns to the club with his 17-piece big band!

Blue Note Comedy Series and STAR 99.1 Presents

Trey Kennedy

The Relatable Tour

Tuesday, January 27

Tickets: VIP + Meet & Greet $99, Premium Seating $69,Loge Seating & Bar Area $39

Showtimes: 7:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:30 p.m.

Hi - this is Trey! I'm supposed to tell you all my accomplishments in this bio but there's NO way anyone would read that. I just hope you come to my show and bring your friends and family; this is my favorite show I've written yet. You can check out my most recent special "GROW UP" on Hulu or my YouTube channel. I promise to give you a good time and in return I just ask for your thoughts and prayers - I'm bringing my wife and 2 kids under 2 on the tour bus. See y'all there!

KHVH Presents

Rickie Lee Jones

Thursday, January 29

Tickets: Premium Seating $70, Loge Seating $55, Bar Area $50

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:30 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 & 8:15 p.m.

Rickie Lee Jones is an American musician, storyteller and two-time Grammy winner and eight-time Grammy nominee who has been inspiring pop culture for decades, beginning with her star-making self-titled debut, followed by the seminal Pirates. Named the “premiere song-stylist and songwriter of her generation” by The New Yorker and “The Duchess of Coolsville” by Time magazine, Jones released her Grammy-nominated album Pieces of Treasure in 2023, a reunion with Russ Titelman, who produced her first two records. Jones’ celebrated memoir Last Chance Texaco was named Book of the Year by MOJO and Best of Year lists by NPR, Pitchfork and many more.

The Record Company

Give It Back To You 10th Anniversary Tour

Friday, January 30 & Saturday, January 31

Tickets: Premium Seating $60, Loge Seating & Bar Area $45

Showtimes: 6:30 & 9:00 p.m.

Doors: 5:00 & 8:30 p.m.

"Give It Back To You” was about the formation of a new friendship that led to the accomplishment/start of a dream we all were afraid might pass us by,” said Chris Vos. “10 years later, we’re still so grateful to have found the music we had always been looking for, and that it’s taken us from live recording sessions in our bass player’s Los Feliz living room to stages all over the world.”

About Blue Note Hawaii

Located in the heart of Waikīkī at the beautiful OUTRIGGER Waikīkī Resort, Blue Note Hawaii features a year-round lineup of world-class entertainment, from local favorites to international sensations. The intimate, 326-seat club showcases leaders in jazz, blues, reggae, rock, Hawaiian, R&B, pop, comedy and more. Performances are enhanced by a locally inspired dinner menu, featuring shareable small plates, hearty entrees, house-made desserts and a thoughtful beverage program.

