Broadway in Hawaii Releases Update on Theatre Season

In an effort to reach out to their valued ticket holders, Broadway in Hawaii is updating Honolulu audiences about the current situation relating to the Covid-19 pandemic and how it continues to affect the entertainment industry.

Like so many businesses, America's live theatre industry is at a standstill. When the Blaisdell Center sits empty, the community is missing not only its cultural soul, but also a critical engine to the local economy. "We cannot wait for the day when we can welcome audiences back into the Blaisdell Center to enjoy the laughter, love and transformation that only Broadway can provide. Our industry has long followed the motto "the show must go on" and we are working diligently to navigate the challenges of scheduling shows and touring Broadway across the country," shared President Steve Boulay.

There are specific challenges to getting Broadway shows back on the road. An important challenge is ensuring the health and safety of everyone onstage, behind the scenes, and in the audience. The simple truth is that the very thing that makes going to the theater so thrilling - the shared, communal experience - is the reason it doesn't mix well with the concept of "social distancing" - both for the audience and for the cast, crew, musicians, and all of the venue staff. Broadway in Hawaii is working closely with local officials, health and safety experts to determine how they can create a safe environment when the venue reopens.

Specifically, for Honolulu, BIH has to consider the logistics of getting the sets, cast and crew to and from the island in a timeframe that works and makes sense for the schedule and route of each of these national tours.

Although theaters are dark nationally, the industry continues to enlighten, entertain, and uplift the spirit of the community. Actors have been performing on Zoom to raise money for all manner of Covid-19 related charities. Crew members have been sewing masks and vendors have been crafting face-shields for essential workers. Virtual programs for restless children stuck at home have been created. For years, teachers and parents have shared how important this work in education is to a student's success; with distance learning the new norm, these services are even more vital.

While live performances are not possible at this time, BIH is giving to Americans in many other ways and is what they will continue to do, as is their role in American culture and our nations' communities.

Steve Boulay says, "Here at Broadway in Hawaii we believe that best way for a community to grow audiences is when it invests in programs that expose young people to all aspects of the theatrical arts. We are committed to supporting and nurturing the talent of our young people." As part of the Broadway in Hawaii Education fund, they have given the following organizations financial grants to use in support of their programs.

Alliance for Drama Education Baldwin Performing Arts Learning Center

Castle Performing Arts Center Performing Arts Center of Kapolei

Hawaii Theater for Youth Play Builders of Hawaii Theater Company

Friends of Kennedy Theatre Ballet Hawaii

Kaimuki High School Performing Arts Center Maui OnStage at the Historic Ioa Theater

Manoa Valley Theater Hawaii Children's Theatre

Leeward Community College Theatre

Central Theatre Arts Academy

Kumu Kahua Theatre

Nanakuli High & Intermediate Performing Arts Center

Broadway in Hawaii encourages the community to become a part of the conversation by exploring the hashtag #OnlyIntermission as they navigate this unprecedented time. In the meantime, stay social and follow BIH on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on news and the best of Broadway that is planned to take the stage in Honolulu.

