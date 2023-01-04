Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The January 2023 Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press has announced the January prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners in 2023 will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.



The prompt for the month of January 2023 is:

Thinking a little beyond Valentine's Day. Write a scene, 10 pages maximum, about a first kiss. Have fun with this. It can be a couple, or polyamorous relationships, or an individual. A woman and a man. A man and a man. A woman and a woman. Or any number of combinations. Any gender, any race, any religion, any class, any sexual orientation. It could be a collision of differences, or a meeting of perfect matches. It could be a human and a pet, or two pets, or an insect and an empty soda can, or a flower and a bee, or a nail and a hammer and a piece of wood. So, start fulfilling that New Year's resolution and write!

Each month entrants must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month. All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild.

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Each month Judges are selected from among the many talented theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community.

Submit your January entries HERE.