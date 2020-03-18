A New Direction for Honolulu Theatre for Youth: Social Distancing Does Not Mean Social Isolation

The Arts have always been a means of connection and communication- something the artists at Honolulu Theatre for Youth know well. Current circumstances may seem dire, but social distancing does not have to mean social isolation. The artists at HTY are taking the company in a new direction to meet the challenges the global community is facing.

Honolulu Theatre for Youth, like many theatres around the world, is temporarily closing the doors of their home theatre to audiences, but not to creativity. With the support of their Board and community partners, the company has opted to continue the employment of a full company of Resident Artists and Educators, but partially shift the company's focus to serving their audience through digital content creation until it is deemed safe for audiences to gather again.

"This is a moment when lots of families are at home and are looking for good information, creative ideas to pass the time and connections with their community. These are all things our company is uniquely qualified to provide. We just have to shift our creative efforts to a New Medium," says HTY Artistic Director, Eric Johnson.

The company is currently exploring ideas and devising new material with hopes to have the content available very soon. The ensemble is bringing years of experience and cultural diversity to the development of material while embracing a new mode of reaching audiences.

When the company was looking at ways to continue to serve the community without a live audience, they explored live streaming or broadcasting current and past shows and programming. However, they decided that actually using the ensemble to create material that can be specific to this moment and audience was an opportunity to be more relevant in a rapidly evolving and changing environment.

In addition, the company hopes to collaborate and share ideas and content with creatives globally.

"We hope creative people and collaborators from around Oahu and across the world will join us in using this moment to create content that includes young people and families in the conversations happening in the world. Social distancing does not need to mean social isolation and we think that theatrical minds are specialists at engendering empathy and curiosity," says Becky Dunning, HTY's Managing Director.

"This is an experiment. We are excited to see where it may take us."

HTY will also continue to prepare Ke Kula Keiki Ali'i- The Royal School. The show is a world premiere by Lee Cataluna and Moses Goods.

Honolulu Theatre for Youth is Hawaii's non-profit professional theatre company providing theatre and drama education programs that make a difference in the lives of Hawaii's young people and families. Founded in 1955, HTY is recognized the world over as one of America's most honored theatres.





Related Articles Shows View More Hawaii Stories

More Hot Stories For You